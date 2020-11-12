Wow... a Gripping Description of the Next Four Weeks in the US Presidential Election

A particularly compelling article describes in considerable detail...
- Some of the things that have been learned about foreign interference in the election and the Dominion software;
- What is happening behind the scenes of which many people are unaware;
- The various scenarios that could unfold until the magic date of January 6; and also
- The preparations being made.
RESIST
For the last 4+ years, the Democrats have gone scorched earth. You have salted the fields and now you want to grow crops.
· The problem is we have memories longer than a hamster,
· We remember the women’s march the day after inauguration,
· We remember the 4 years of attacks and impeachments,
· We remember “not our president” and the “Resistance…”
· We remember Maxine Waters telling followers to harass us in restaurants,
· We remember the Presidents spokesperson being kicked out a restaurant,
· We remember hundreds of Trump supporters physically attacked,
· We remember Trump supporters getting Doxed, and fired from their jobs for no reason,
· We remember riots, and looting called protests
· We remember “a comedian” holding up the President’s bloody severed head,
· We remember a play in Central park paid with public funding, showing the killing of President Trump,
· We remember Robert de Niro yelling “F" Trump” at the Tony’s and getting a standing ovation,
· We remember Nancy Pelosi tearing up the State of the Union Address,
· We remember the total in the tank move on the mainstream media,
· We remember the non-stop and live fact checking on our President and his supporters,
· We remember non-stop in your face lies and open cover-ups from the media,
· We remember the President and his staff being spied on,
· We remember five (5) Senators shot on a ball field,
· We remember every so-called comedy show turn into nothing but Trump hate fest,
· We remember 95% negative coverage in the news,
· We remember the state governors asking and getting everything they ask for and then blaming Trump for their problems,
· We remember a Trump top aid verbally assaulted in two DC restaurants,
· We remember people banging on the Supreme Court doors,
· We remember that we were called every name in the book for supporting President Trump,
· We remember that Hollywood said they would leave after Trump was elected but they stayed,
· We remember how Barack Hussein Obama got the FBI, CIA and NSA to spy on Trump the candidate and as President,
· We remember how the FBI lied to the FISA court and duped a FISA judge to get a FISA warrant on Carter Page who was a CIA asset who was never charged or indicted,
· We remember how Obama wanted updates from the FBI on the spying on the Trump administration in Operation Crossfire Hurricane,
· This list is endless, but you get the idea,
· My friends will be my friends, but a political party that has been on the attack for 4 long years does not get a free pass with me.
Posted by: Fred Gregory | 12/12/2020 at 01:58 AM
Yes, many of us remember, Fred. But the question is whether it will matter in the long run. With the Supreme Court decision last night, the risk is that the international socialist movement, of which the democratic socialist party in the US is part, has prevailed for the long haul.
If the state legislatures do not act, Trump still has his prerogatives to use the military since there has apparently been foreign interference in the election. The question is whether he will do it, and whether he can pull it off.
Posted by: Triad Conservative | 12/12/2020 at 06:39 AM