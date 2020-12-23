Trump's Path Forward

We have been living in the midst of a huge civics lesson regarding disputed presidential elections. We are all learning what might happen if certain contingencies occur during the time span from Election Day through Inauguration Day.

A couple of important works document the overwhelming case for election fraud-- Peter Navarro's report; and an important article by John Perazzo. The fraud was multifaceted and widespread.

One of Trump's options previously floated was martial law-- either full-scale or limited. That option was repudiated by Trump over the weekend. He is surrounded by Republicans telling him-- "you can't do this, you can't do that". The official line is that he is going to take a legal, constitutional path.

Mike Adams had a great podcast yesterday that outlined the various options Trump has to move toward overturning the general election results. He listed ten pathways, some of which are more likely than others. They are as follows:

Using the declassification of documents that demonstrate the criminality of Joe Biden and other politicians, regardless of party; treasonous acts committed by the socialists collaborating with the Chinese; foreign interference in the election; and/or conspiracy to commit election fraud. The declassification of these documents would theoretically lead to pressure on Supreme Court Justices; and/or on GOP congressmen or senators leading up to January 6;

that demonstrate the criminality of Joe Biden and other politicians, regardless of party; treasonous acts committed by the socialists collaborating with the Chinese; foreign interference in the election; and/or conspiracy to commit election fraud. The declassification of these documents would theoretically lead to pressure on Supreme Court Justices; and/or on GOP congressmen or senators leading up to January 6; Appointment of a special counsel to investigate the Biden's and/or issues related to election fraud. This could lead to the seizing of voting machines, indictments and/or subpoenas;

to investigate the Biden's and/or issues related to election fraud. This could lead to the seizing of voting machines, indictments and/or subpoenas; Invoking the Insurrection Act to enable using the military to seize voting machines and ballots; and enable a true legal count.

to enable using the military to seize voting machines and ballots; and enable a true legal count. Positioning Mike Pence to refuse to accept or honor certain slates or electors on January 6;

certain slates or electors on January 6; Having in place various members of Congress and senators to object to certain electors on January 6;

to certain electors on January 6; Working with state legislatures to rescind their previous certifications ;

; The Supreme Court ruling favorably on one or more key cases;

ruling favorably on one or more key cases; Trump invoking the 14th Amendment to rescind or invalidate certain electoral votes due to insurrection or rebellion;

to rescind or invalidate certain electoral votes due to insurrection or rebellion; Trump invoking his 2018 Executive Order dealing with foreign interference in the election;

dealing with foreign interference in the election; Trump using emergency or wartime powers including calling upon the military in the case of cyberwarfare against the United States to arrest, charge and/or try those complicit with foreign actors; or using the Emergency Broadcast System to recruit citizens to pressure Congress leading up to January 6.

It is apparently possible to use the military for certain limited tasks without invoking martial law.

Some actions have been taken that might help clear the way for one or more of these measures to be taken. Various dramas are taking place behind the scenes. Some limited progress is apparently being made on several of these options.

It should be noted, however, that many of these options require courageous and/or determined action on the part of Republican public officials-- legislators, judges and agency heads. But given the fact that Republicans are so prone to waver and surrender and betray, this is a very risky strategy. Trump continues to have establishment Republican adversaries-- including but not limited to Mitch McConnell-- serving in Congress. McConnell has previously been entangled with Chinese commerce; and has received monies from Dominion Voting Systems.

It is clear, however, that Trump has to act quickly. Time is running out.