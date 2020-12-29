« The Trail Left by the Biden Crime Family | Main | Straight Talk About the Increased Persecution of Christians in the United States »

12/29/2020

Tillis Gives Illegals Larger Payment in Omnibus Bill

Thom Tillis was one of the sponsors of an amendment to extend increased coronavirus relief monies to households with at least one illegal immigrant, according to a CBS news story this week. In fact, the monies these households receive is greater than what legal American families get from the most recent aid package.

It was a very bad bill from the outset, with numerous poison pills reflecting bad lawmaking and wildly excessive spending. But Tillis' maneuver made it that much worse. Trump, in his politically weakened position, felt he had to sign it.

I expect Tillis will probably vote to override Trump's veto of the NDAA defense bill. Trump had vetoed it because it calls for the renaming of military bases, and does not contain the removal of liability protection for big tech companies. 

It is always good to keep up with the exploits of our junior senator, who posed as being loyal to the president for 18 months to secure re-election. 

Comments

" expect Tillis will probably vote to override Trump's veto of the NDAA defense bill. Trump had vetoed it because it calls for the renaming of military bases, and does not contain the removal of liability protection for big tech companies."


Well golly gee whiz! Surprise, supersize, surprise!

Posted by: Bob Grenier | 12/30/2020 at 08:15 AM

Bob, you have to give him credit. He leaves us with much to talk about on a regular basis. It's almost as if he were one of the socialists.

Posted by: Triad Conservative | 12/30/2020 at 08:46 AM

