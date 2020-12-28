The Trail Left by the Biden Crime Family

« Hark, the Herald Angels Sing | Main | Tillis Gives Illegals Larger Payment in Omnibus Bill »
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
There needs to be a Special Counsel appointed in the Hunter/Joe Biden investigation , yesterday
Posted by: Fred Gregory | 12/28/2020 at 07:06 PM
Fred, from the outside it appears that nothing is happening because Trump's people are telling him that nothing can happen. I hope that appearance is incorrect.
Posted by: Triad Conservative | 12/28/2020 at 10:09 PM