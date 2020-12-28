« Hark, the Herald Angels Sing | Main | Tillis Gives Illegals Larger Payment in Omnibus Bill »

12/28/2020

The Trail Left by the Biden Crime Family

Posted at 01:47 PM |

There needs to be a Special Counsel appointed in the Hunter/Joe Biden investigation , yesterday

Posted by: Fred Gregory | 12/28/2020 at 07:06 PM

Fred, from the outside it appears that nothing is happening because Trump's people are telling him that nothing can happen. I hope that appearance is incorrect.

Posted by: Triad Conservative | 12/28/2020 at 10:09 PM

