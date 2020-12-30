The Pregnant Pause

The next seven days are going to be quite interesting. The build-up to January 6 has been acute because that is the day Congress considers the electors in connection with the presidential election. This is normally an uncontroversial matter, but this year is much different, of course, because of the shear magnitude of the fraud perpetrated by the socialists and the globalists.

We have written here numerous times since election day discussing the various options available to President Trump. Some of these options are more "edgy" than others. But each requires taking a bold public stand and decisive action.

He has taken a stand, but decisive public action has not yet taken place. Certainly, there has been activity behind the scenes.

It seems that the intelligence community is splintered, with some elements reporting and finding forthrightly about the actions of the Chinese to interfere with our election; and other elements more loyal to the socialists emphasizing Russian interference. The intelligence report detailing interference in the election, now 12 days overdue, still has not been shared or released.

The military is splintered, with most elements loyal to Trump; but the Army's leadership and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff seem more loyal to the deep state/ establishment/ socialists.

Within the White House, there are reports that key people had been restricting access to the president among the key players seeking to help him; and also ruling out some of the decisive options at his disposal.

And then there is Congress. Trump cannot count upon solid support from the Republicans in the House or the Senate. He cannot count upon the GOP leadership in either body to assert party discipline to help his chances. If he places all of his hopes on Congress doing the right thing, his presidency seems likely to be over.

Trump and some of his supporters are counting on massive demonstrations in Washington on January 5 and 6. It appears the weather will be cooperative, but it is quite unclear that congressional Republicans will be moved. Some of them are viscerally anti-Trump, particularly in the Senate. It will be interesting to see what happens to the Republican Party if they abandon Trump, as expected.

If Trump chooses to declassify and publicize new information, he will need to use the emergency broadcast system. The corrupt media and the tech giants have effectively boycotted the objective information thus far documenting massive, widespread fraud. The corrupt judiciary has refused to hear the evidence and rule objectively. And Republicans at the state level have refused to take decisive action.

If Trump chooses to avail himself of some of the more "edgy" options at his disposal, he has to count on the Senate not removing him from office. The possibility of riots and violence from the left remains a real possibility. But there is also some indication that Trump supporters in the patriot movements will take bold, disruptive action in various ways if the situation is not resolved in the president's favor. Some have openly discussed the possibility of civil war.

The alternative, of course, is that we sail off to international/ transnational socialism with hardly a whimper.

If Trump allows the socialists to prevail, they will incessantly go after him-- and many of those associated with him-- with considerable intensity.

The next week will be pretty interesting. Will there continue to be a pregnant pause; or will we finally see some movement?