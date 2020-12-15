One Solution to COVID Tyranny in North Carolina: Do Business in Rural Counties and Small Towns

King Cooper is gradually ramping up his lockdowns and restrictions. The edicts are mounting each week, it seems.

Virtually none of his requirements are truly based on rigorous scientific input; and in fact, there is considerable reason to believe his approaches have done considerable damage.

Several weeks ago, he issued the requirement that those in exercise facilities use masks. But some of these masks are true respirators that increase the workload associated with ventilation. This is a major problem for folks with heart and lung problems, many of whom are undiagnosed. It seems that within a couple of weeks, the requirement was revised and eased. This was a major screw-up that was not widely reported.

One of the first moves made by Cooper and Mandy Cohen was to make early treatment and/or prophylaxis illegal. They were part of a crowd that disseminated the mindset that nothing should be done until the patient must be hospitalized. By making early treatment and prophylaxis more difficult, they increased the certainty that more vulnerable people with the illness would die or develop serious complications. The bias from the outset was toward hospitalization. AAPS has been banging the drum regarding early treatment for many months.

One physician who has treated many COVID-19 patients in the hospital setting-- Dr. Pierre Kory-- gave impassioned testimony before a Senate committee on the drug ivermectin:

America's Frontline Doctors are also offering telehealth calls during which hydroxychloroquine can be prescribed and delivered to patients nationwide.

But medical care in North Carolina is straightjacketed by Roy and Mandy. They even made it extraordinarily onerous to perform COVID-19 testing in the office setting. That means less offices will do the testing, and more patients will have to go for testing to hospital systems and health departments.

They also set their ridiculous order of priority in North Carolina for those who are allowed to receive the vaccine. Let's assume it is safe and effective (even though we cannot necessarily make that assumption.) Roy and Mandy have determined that prisoners must get the vaccine before the elderly.

Here in Guilford County, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan is moving up the Marxists' pecking order. Roy Cooper invited her to speak at one of his weekly briefings to model her autocratic rules for the entire state. And Skip Alston is similarly requiring the harassment of businesses including fines and the like.

Cone Health's leadership had approached them to ramp up enforcement, once again demonstrating their contempt for the people of the eastern Triad.

Here is an anomaly. The media/left complex typically wants things more locked down. But they are pushing for the courthouse in Alamance County to be open because their favored agitators are being charged and tried there in connection with recent Confederate monument-related disturbances. That courthouse must be open, we are to believe-- but everyone else must be shamed if they want things to be more open.

What is the best approach to evade the restrictions imposed by these urban political leaders like Vaughan and Alston? Do your research, and find rural counties and small towns to visit; and patronize their shops and businesses. Eat also at their restaurants. Many of them have not yet adopted a Nazi-like approach to COVID-19. Roy Cooper is trying to change that, but for right now, safe harbors remain.