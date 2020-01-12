Is Trump Planning to Use Military Tribunals Against the Socialists?

Remain mindful that he only has seven weeks until Inauguration Day, and two weeks until the Electoral College deadline. Relying upon Republicans in state legislatures and on the Supreme Court to do the right thing on his behalf, and on behalf of the country, is extremely dicey.

Republican public officials tend to be, after all, for the most part worthless.

What then, does Trump do in the face of extraordinary evidence of election fraud?

Recall that I had reported here Sunday night about the bizarre gunfight stated to have taken place between U.S. military intelligence forces and forces loyal to the CIA. The objective of the military forces was to secure the election server in Germany.

Recall that Trump a couple of months ago had sacked his DOD secretary and installed an interim in his place. Perhaps he was one step ahead of the game; knew that the election was going to be fraud-ridden; and anticipated what his prerogatives might be.

The gunfight in Germany that killed several American service members perhaps represented a battle between pro-Trump forces within the military versus progressive/socialist "Deep State" actors within the CIA. The entire premise that the CIA would be guarding a computer server with American election data on foreign soil screams out red flags on multiple levels.

Generals Flynn and McInerney collectively expressed the opinion that Trump was going to prevail in the long run, and seemed to urge him not to cede power. McInerney is now calling for military tribunals.

Can military tribunals try civilians? The answer is yes, under limited circumstances.

Consider the issues raised recently:

Conspiratorial fraud against the United States Conspiratorial insurrection and/or treason and/or sedition against the American constitutional order. After all, the goal of the socialists is to obliterate what remains of our constitutional republic. (The Republicans do this also, but at a slower rate.) Indeed, the very idea of socialism is in opposition to the constitutional order because it seeks to amass ever increasing power at the federal level. And we have seen that it seeks to take away rights and liberties.

Here is an even more bizarre claim-- that numerous military flights are being used to interrogate some of the culprits.

Are things happening of which many of us are unaware?