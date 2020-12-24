Hark, the Herald Angels Sing

You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.
Awesome- Time-honored. One of my favorites since childhood.
Posted by: Fred Gregory | 12/25/2020 at 07:04 PM
Fred, there is just something so inspiring about God's people getting together and raising their voices in praise. And this setting, and this hymn/carol, make it extra special.
Posted by: Triad Conservative | 12/25/2020 at 08:56 PM