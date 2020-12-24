« Trump's Path Forward | Main

12/24/2020

Hark, the Herald Angels Sing

Posted at 06:51 PM |

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Awesome- Time-honored. One of my favorites since childhood.

Posted by: Fred Gregory | 12/25/2020 at 07:04 PM

Fred, there is just something so inspiring about God's people getting together and raising their voices in praise. And this setting, and this hymn/carol, make it extra special.

Posted by: Triad Conservative | 12/25/2020 at 08:56 PM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)