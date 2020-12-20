Guilford School Superintendent to Head US Dept. of Education?

Within the socialists' circles, many of the public officials are outright frauds. We often witness choreographed productions in which people utterly unsuited for public office are celebrated and advanced.

A "president-elect" had been driven from a previous presidential race because of a major plagiarism scandal. He had previously sold out the country to China for his own financial benefit and that of his family.

A "vice-president elect" is most widely known for having "slept her way to the top" with an adulterer. She was the identity politics choice even though she is descended from a slave owner.

There was an interesting item in the local news last week. The Guilford County Schools system found itself sitting on a budgetary surplus of $950,000. Was it returned to the taxpayers? Was it used to replace one of those notoriously leaky roofs that had been dramatized to justify a massive bond package on the ballot?

Of course not. They want to use nearly all of the money at their disposal on staff renumeration so that more money can be demanded of the voters for facilities. After all, public schools exist to serve the interests of the education establishment.

Anyway, diverting the monies to staff pay is precisely what the Superintendent, Sharon Contreras, did. She paid it out in bonuses to teachers even though they had not been teaching in the classroom; and in fact, even though they had pushed politically against teaching in the classroom in opposition to scientific input. And remain mindful that these folks had been paid secure earnings through the pandemic even while many folks in the real world lost their jobs or experienced reductions in earnings.

But the main issue is that they were REWARDED for advocating against teaching in the classroom.

Now, we learn that Ms. Contreras is on Joe Biden's short list to become education secretary. After having maneuvered with the school board to pickpocket the taxpayers, and after having undermined order and safety in the schools, this is her pat-on-the-back.

God help us.