Explaining Trump's Position

With the defeat in the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, some have determined that President Trump's chances of a favorable resolution have plummeted dramatically.

What has happened? In the face of all the overwhelming evidence of massive election fraud in multiple states (and perhaps internationally), why has he been unable to gain traction so far?

There are multiple reasons.

First, local and state public officials do not want to admit that the elections they ran are tainted and compromised.

Second, many of these officials-- whether they are elected officials or judges-- are strident partisans for the socialists; and/or they might harbor antipathy toward Trump.

Third, we cannot rule out the possibility that at least some of these officials have received money or other considerations.

Fourth, it has been documented that many of these officials-- and also whistleblowers-- have received numerous, serious threats of violence against themselves and/or their families.

Fifth, some of these officials are thinking about their own political futures. If they perceive they might be putting their own political career on the line for Trump, they might be more likely to fold. They might not want to be tarred and feathered by the corrupt media.

Thus far, the vicious, violent left has largely gotten away with their detestable, terroristic approaches. Some have compared them to Hitler's brownshirts, but a more apt comparison might be Mao's Red Guard during the Cultural Revolution.

The contemporary American left is the face of evil personified. The American Democratic Party is part of the international socialist movement. They are allied with the Chinese Communist Party. In fact, Joe Biden is owned by the Chinese Communist Party. They have so much dirt on him that he has to do whatever they demand-- at least until he consolidates his own power further, or passes it along to Kamala.

Wall Street, significant slices of the corporate community, the universities, the mainstream media, the tech industry and even parts of the establishment GOP also have been in bed with China.

Where does Trump stand right now?

I explained two weeks ago that his fate resides, in part, in the hands of Republican public officials-- for instance, Supreme Court Justices and other judges; and also state legislators. Since November 3, many Republican figures with national stature have sought to undermine Trump's position with their public statements. And some at the state level have signaled they will not go to bat for him. Perhaps nothing illustrates the corruption of the GOP establishment more than the state of Georgia's governor and secretary of state, both of whom have deliberately fallen on the job. They are both apt symbols of compromised state parties in the South. It is quite conceivable they might lose both Senate seats in January because of their previous actions, and their inaction during the current crisis.

Certainly, it is still possible Trump might finally get some wins in the courts. A case has been heard this weekend in Wisconsin. Many other cases are still floating around.

The Supreme Court might ultimately grant someone standing and hear a case, or a combination of cases. But I think they telegraphed Friday evening that they are going to shrink from this fight-- although I might be wrong about that.

One thing that can theoretically happen is that one or more states can delay the naming of their electors. They could rationalize that they are still investigating all the fraud allegations.

But Trump knows that the vicious left would go after him and his family as soon as he leaves office. They have openly been making threats of violence against him for years. He knows also what would happen to the country assuming Biden prevails.

What are his options, assuming he gets no help from the courts or the states?

Squeeze Biden to concede, making clear there is ample evidence of illegal actions (which seems unlikely to be successful) and/or Declare a state of emergency, and use limited martial law and military tribunals to go after the lawbreaking socialists and those who acted as their accomplices. Various federal laws give him this authority when foreign actors have meddled in our elections; when the country has been defrauded; or when key people in the midst of an election are subjected to violent, terroristic insurrection including threats and intimidation.

There are a couple of key people in his administration to watch in the event he decides to avail himself of this option. But there are patriots around the country who are ready to "have his back" in various ways also. The big question is whether he will "pull the trigger" if he has no other option. Some have made the case that this process is already underway, and that preparations have been made.

Trump ain't perfect. But Obama's presidency pushed the country way over to the left, and Biden's ascendancy would arguably take it several steps further.

We Christians might argue that this would be the culmination of the country's separation from God and from His expectations. And we are the first to point out that He has a long-term plan for this world and for our place in it. He never promised or guaranteed us eternal bliss or liberty on earth.

But it portends a very sad future for our kids and grandkids to be living under international socialism.