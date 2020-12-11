Trump's Last Stand

It appears that President Trump is beginning to get some favorable traction with his election challenges in the various battleground states. He has won a couple of helpful court rulings in Pennsylvania; and secured a massive recount/canvass/audit in Georgia. Rudy Giuliani, his spokesman and attorney, seems very assured that they possess overwhelming evidence and a strong case overall.

The run-up to election day, of course, was a mess. The media and the tech industry actively suppressed revelations that were being released almost daily about Biden's involvement with his son's business dealings in Ukraine and China when he was vice-president. The premise-- highly accurate-- that Biden is beholden to China (and therefore a risk from at least a couple of different standpoints) was ruthlessly suppressed also.

These bits of news were not squelched because they were false. Instead, they were stopped cold because they were true. And a poll seems to suggest that Biden would have lost nearly five percent of his vote if these revelations had been properly reported by the media. That would have swung the election easily to Trump.

This week we also learned that there was likely an active effort to suppress positive news about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine until after the election.

Some speculate that the wildly inaccurate polls during the run-up to election day reflected a desire by the media to alter events. And of course, Fox News piled on election night with its own brazen anti-Trump bias.

It is apparent that the elections this year were marked by orchestrated, premeditated fraud in various locations and settings committed by the political left; various illegal actions pursued by democratic socialist elected officials and election authorities; and other types of irregularities. Computer glitches have been reported that potentially cause massive vote swings. And one wildly inappropriate factoid is that some of our ballots are being tabulated in Spain via the "cloud".

Many of us are justifiably caught up in all these circumstances. But some perspective is needed.

I tried to watch as much of the Republican National Convention as I could. It was well staged and executed. But the political messaging did not even remotely resemble limited government conservatism. Repeated racial pandering was one of the key devices utilized. The convention, in many ways, was a celebration of politicians pushing the federal government beyond its constitutional limits.

We need to remember that Trump appointed the Episcopalian Neil Gorsuch who delivered for the LGBT agenda, thereby creating more issues from the standpoint of religious liberty. His judges have been a mixed bag, at best. The US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement that replaced NAFTA is helpful in some respects but contains various provisions that will haunt us severely in the future.

Trump has done many good things administratively. But all of those things can be reversed quickly by the next democratic socialist president. There has been very little new legislation over the last four years that implements Trump's agenda or that furthers limited government, constitutional conservatism. And recall that Trump was steamrollered by Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell on immigration.

The deficits and the national debt have exploded, and this is going to become a big problem one day. The handling of COVID-19 has been extremely unfortunate.

I want Trump to win. But if he somehow pulls a rabbit out of the hat and prevails, it might only prove to temporize for four years. The GOP has refused to fix the demographic mess we are facing, and it gets worse every year. And they refuse to win on so many important issues. That is why so many previously red states have turned purple or blue.