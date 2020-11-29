The Presidential Election is in the Republicans' Hands

It has been a bewildering several weeks.

Very credible allegations of rampant voter fraud, election fraud and electronic tampering have been made; and considerable evidence has been shared. All of this occurred on the heels of a concerted democratic socialist effort since the spring to engineer a fraud-prone election using COVID-19 as a pretext for dispensing with ballot security measures.

Then it borders on the bizarre. Numerous Republican functionaries make public statements affirming the validity of the election, including the noteworthy Raffensperger in Georgia, who primped before both CNN and MSNBC.

Meanwhile, there is now a report of a gunfight between CIA forces guarding the infamous computer server in Germany holding vote tabulations, and the military intelligence special forces working at the direction of Trump's Department of Defense. The military forces reportedly sustained losses, but got the server. Generals Flynn and McInerny provide the details.

President Trump has run into somewhat of a brick wall thus far in various state courts and the lower federal courts. Many legal actions are still pending; and only two weeks remain until the date the Electoral College must theoretically vote.

Ultimately, the fate of Trump's re-election campaign resides with Republicans.

They have a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court. It would not be unreasonable to presume that John Roberts will vote with the socialists, regardless of the merits. That means Trump must secure the vote of EACH of the remaining five Republican justices.

Much discussion has centered around Article II, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution, which affirms that each of the state legislatures direct the manner in which the Electors are chosen. The Republicans control the state legislatures in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona. Some of the legislative leaders in those states have made it a point to assert that they would assign electors as the (fraudulent) state election would have indicated. These GOP leaders in the individual states made it seem impossible that they could assert their constitutional powers, and set things on the proper course.

This is a bit reminiscent of NC House Speaker Tim Moore in North Carolina making it seem impossible that state Republicans here could try to impeach Roy Cooper.

In a just world, those orchestrating and directing and committing all the fraud would be criminally prosecuted and held accountable in a severe manner. But the socialists tend to be insulated from prosecution in the United States.

Hillary didn't get prosecuted.

Those involved with orchestrating the Russia hoax to invalidate the 2016 election did not get prosecuted.

Biden and his son did not get prosecuted over China and Ukraine.

For the most part, those directing BLM and Antifa have not been prosecuted when they repeatedly stirred insurrection. Many street players were arrested; but many also got off the hook because of concerted efforts in democratic socialist circles.

And of course, the funders of BLM and Antifa have not been prosecuted.

Many conservative Republicans have sung William Barr's praises, but virtually nothing has happened on all these matters.

If Biden prevails, we sink further into a dystopian Marxist mess. If Trump wins, it would not be a grand slam for constitutional conservatives or cultural conservatives. But it would be better than Biden.

I am a bit puzzled, however, over the Senate races in Georgia. Virtually all the conditions that led to the November 3 outcome still remain in place. It is therefore possible the GOP could lose the Senate.

But if Trump were to succeed in Georgia because of the various lawsuits, would that carry David Perdue over the 50 percent mark, and help him avoid the runoff? It seems nobody is talking about that. He polled extremely close to 50 percent.