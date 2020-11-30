« The Presidential Election is in the Republicans' Hands | Main | Rebel against Unlawful COVID-19 Edicts »

11/30/2020

Sifting Truth from Fiction on Christopher Columbus

Excellent presentation

The contempt for Columbus and America shown by these Marxist mobs was born in our college classrooms thru indoctrination by leftist professors of their students.

Their attempt to scapegoat him will fail.

When I was in Seville Spain several years ago I had the honor to stand before the tomb of Columbus . I also viewed the place from which he sailed in 1492 .

Also in Granada I went in the Royal Chapel and stood besides the tombs of Ferdinand and Isabella .

Long live the legacy of this great navigator

It will not be cancelled.

A SALUTE TO CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS, A GREAT MAN AND DISCOVERER

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/news/os-xpm-1997-10-12-9710102635-story.html

Posted by: Fred Gregory | 11/30/2020 at 07:34 PM

Fred, revisionist history has gained the upper hand, thanks to the Critical Theory especially evangelized by the nation's progressive/socialist Jewish community, exemplified by Howard Zinn, the Marxist who was discussed in the video, and who wrote a textbook used by millions of impressionable kids. Sometimes, it is necessary to oppose evil people who disseminate bad ideas.

Your travels brought you to so many interesting places!

Posted by: Triad Conservative | 11/30/2020 at 08:02 PM

