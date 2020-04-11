Election Post-Mortem

We have some fascinating results from the election, and some races yet to be determined. But here are some observations based upon what we know so far:

Dan Forest was absolutely whipped by the sleazy socialist governor, Roy Cooper. Forest simply failed to make his case and to differentiate himself sufficiently from Cooper in the eyes of the public... as strange as that might seem. He engaged in self-righteous preening that he would not engage in negative campaigning; and then proceeded to deliver on that promise. And he lost the election because he failed to educate the public regarding the governor's shortcomings. He displayed a pronounced lack of passion to save this state from Cooper. And he initially sat on his hands for months, and failed to engage with the public, while Cooper enacted authoritarian, dictatorial measures regarding COVID-19. These were profound fumbles on the part of Forest. He underperformed both President Trump's and Mark Robinson's vote totals in the state. Both of these men spoke with much more clarity, and more forcefully, than Forest did. But the vote in North Carolina's gubernatorial race is also a sad commentary on the state itself, the population of which is docile and malleable in the face of autocratic measures.

It appears that Thom Tillis is squeaking out a victory. He was on the path to a devastating defeat but was given a second life by Cal Cunningham's sinful lust and philandering. The fact that the regional media turned against Cunningham was somewhat astonishing-- but on second thought, it makes sense because, in their eyes, Tillis is the Right Kind of Republican-- i.e., a center-left moderate who masquerades as a conservative. Six years ago, I was involved with a group that made endorsements. When the group was poised to endorse Tillis, I warned them that we might be stuck with Tillis in the Senate for upwards of 30 years. It appears that prediction is proving true... at least thus far. And Tillis is now free to revert back to his establishment, anti-Trump ways, having been freed from the burden of an incipient election.

The Guilford County Board of County Commissioners has flipped in dramatic fashion. It will be 6-3 or 7-2 depending on Alan Branson's fate. Branson is involved in a cliff-hanger. The socialists will once again control Guilford County. The Republican majority did a good job during its first couple of terms, but has been coasting ever since. Its decisions to lock down the county and to place the school bonds on the ballot over the last several months shouted out to conservative voters that they ought not bother supporting the Republican candidates. These were spectacular failures on the part of the Republicans in Guilford County. The diabolical Skip Alston will once again rule the county. We will now potentially be subject to greater lockdowns. Higher property taxes now are virtually assured. The only question is how high they will go. Guilford is now a socialist county; and it might be very difficult for the county to turn back given the degree of demographic change.

On the council of state, Josh Stein unfortunately holds a narrow lead over Jim O'Neill, and Dale Folwell appears to have prevailed. The out-of-state socialist monies-- often from Jewish megadonors in places like New York and California and Florida-- appears to have helped Cooper and Stein... but those same megadonors must be very unhappy about the outcome in the state with Trump and Cal Cunningham.

Republicans appear to have done very well in the state judicial races. Paul Newby-- the best of the bunch-- held a slight lead as of this morning but appears to be at risk of losing with the mail-in vote. Otherwise, it is nearly a clean sweep for the Republicans.

The GOP has also held both houses of the General Assembly. But they have produced little of value over the last six years; and that will likely continue to be the case given the fact that the House majority is not conservative.

The presidential race appears to hinge on the outcome in Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Wisconsin. But the socialists will engage in fraud to win because holding power is their lodestar, regardless of ethics. Fraud can take place at county election offices, at state election offices and within the U.S. Postal Service. But over the last year, Trump has pushed lockdowns; and signed into law massive bail-outs and stimulus bills-- measures which inspired the activities of the Tea Parties twelve years ago. His judicial nominations have been a mixed bag. The Republican Party stymied him on immigration; yet restrictive immigration reform is the party's only path to securing its own future as demographic change continues to weigh down the country.

The Constitution Party will unfortunately lose its ballot access. Conservative voters in the state are therefore stuck with a choice between two establishment parties-- one of which is far left, and the other which is center-left.