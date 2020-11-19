Cutting the Cord: Pluto TV-- A FREE Streaming Alternative to Fox News, with approx. 200 Other Channels

I have reported here previously on various methods of "cutting the cord" to avoid paying monthly bills for cable TV.
Thanks to John Nolte at Breitbart, I learned of another last week. It is Pluto TV, a streaming service that is absolutely free.
With the implosion of Fox News, it is good to know that Pluto TV offers several conservative news/talk stations including Newsmax, Blaze TV, OAN Encore and First. You don't need Fox News anymore.
There is an astonishing variety of free channels available--upwards of a couple hundred. Yes, there are TV commercials, but cable has them also.
Why send your cable fees to subsidize leftist news media, athletes and entertainers; woke sports channels; indecent programming and the like?
I was able to find Pluto TV in the App Store, and set it up within minutes. It was astonishing to see how good it is.
