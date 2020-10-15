Gubernatorial Debate: Where is the Fire, Dan?

Yet another poll shows Dan Forest down in the polls-- this one, by 13 points. Yes, many polls have been over-sampling the democratic socialists. But even then, there is cause for concern.

I watched the TV debate last night between Forest and Governor Cooper. Once again, third party candidates were excluded by the establishment media.

Cooper was aggressive, and was clearly on the attack last night. Forest was true to his campaign promise to refrain from negative campaigning; and did not attack Cooper similarly.

Questions about handling the pandemic dominated the debate. While Forest was fairly good substantively with these questions, I don't know whether he changed many minds last night. I don't know whether he did enough to convince the undecided voter that Cooper's actions have been, on balance, harmful and inappropriate from a medical standpoint. Moreover, he failed to invoke the state of North Carolina's "First in Freedom" heritage. Distinctive calls for liberty were absent.

Forest has less than three weeks to turn this around and deliver the state from Cooper's lockdowns. Thus far, his campaign has been nearly invisible. Those who yearn for a real fight to be waged are being disappointed. One wonders whether he truly feels passionately about reversing all that has been inflicted upon us.

Approximately seven years ago, I had the opportunity to meet Al Pisano, a retired detective and police officer who is the Constitution Party's candidate for governor. Pisano is a man of integrity who has spoken clearly and robustly about Cooper's lockdowns and restrictions nearly from the outset. He is a limited government, liberty-minded constitutional conservative.

Prior to his retirement, I remember Al emphasizing how, as a police officer, he always carried a pocket copy of the Constitution with him; and always strived to adhere to it when he discharged his duties.

He is also a Christian. In fact, he developed the Constitution Party of North Carolina's essential core values which include the sanctity of life, the traditional family and religious liberty. The Republican Party, by contrast, does not regard these as essential core values; and its elected officials and judges routinely betray these principles.

On Election Day, I will be voting for Al Pisano. The fact is that the Republicans in North Carolina have been absolutely impotent from the standpoint of holding Roy Cooper accountable for his detestable actions on COVID-19. It is time to move toward something different.