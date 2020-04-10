Cal Cunningham's Affair and the U.S. Senate Race

We had been receiving these campaign mailers on almost a daily basis. They had large photographs of Cal Cunningham in his military uniform, in camouflage fatigues, depicting his time in Iraq or Afghanistan. We were to believe that this was an honorable man-- indeed, a moderate Democrat. After all, a military guy was going to be solid, and not one of those far-left crazies. But a quick review of his campaign website reveals that he is, in fact, a cultural Marxist and a socialist.

The emphasis on his military service was a blatant attempt to use it to his political advantage, and to create a false impression.

Then we learned the truth about Cal Cunningham over the last several days.

There was an extramarital affair, and pursuit of a woman who is a professional marijuana advocate. This woman was married to another military guy-- a veteran. So he was stabbing another veteran in the back-- and of course, their kids.

There is also the matter of his acting as the attorney for a development project in Durham, and allegedly attempting to get through the State House a special piece of legislation that dealt with water and sewer. Someone during a recent editorial board interview attempted to inquire, and was quickly shot down.

It appears that the regional mainstream media surprisingly is NOT attempting to cover up Cunningham's affair. They are reporting it. Ordinarily, the media will cover for the socialists; but that has not happened this time.

Republican elected officials also are sometimes caught in the midst of such affairs. That is nothing new.

But it is unquestionably true that it is nearly impossible to find people with good ethical and moral character running for office as a democratic socialist. The positions they must espouse virtually assures that is extremely unlikely to happen.

Another story prominent over the last week-- State Attorney General Josh Stein's manipulations with the State Board of Elections-- is also an indication of nearly absent moral and ethical character among that crowd.

I do not pretend to know to what extent all these revelations about Cunningham will affect the US Senate race. But it would be very interesting to know how and why Cunningham's affair became public; and whether, in fact, he was set up.

Some of us recall how Greg Brannon was targeted when he ran against Tillis.

But with respect to Cunningham, we must be concerned that a lack of judgment places him at risk of blackmail if he were to be elected. He has just told us with his actions that he cannot be trusted even one iota. I will be voting for Kevin Hayes.

Update: The Daily Haymaker has more.

Update #2: Conservative HQ has an interesting discussion.