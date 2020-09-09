When "Conservatism" Isn't Enough

Pedro Gonzalez, Intellectual Takeout:

Historically, ruling classes have endeavored to conserve the societies over which they preside. Our elites, on the other hand, thrive on the managed destruction and fleecing of traditional American society and institutions...

To date, the ideological framework and power centers with which the elites justify their untouchable status, social functions, and influence remain fundamentally unchallenged. In the middle of an elite reaction, the Republican Party appears preoccupied with proving it isn’t racist.

“Conservatism” is not the tool we need when American society recently suffered a complete cultural revolution that created the consensus against which Trump crusaded to the White House, and which the ruling class is attempting to reassert. While socially conservative sentiments and aims are good, the only way to go back to what was, at this point, is to employ revolutionary tactics. Unless we find the will to disembowel the institutional entrails of the elites, their reactionary intrigue will only worsen. But this will be an impossible task if we view ourselves as the “conservative” force, as we should be working to overthrow rather than conserve the conditions that empower the ruling class to dispossess Americans of control over their national destiny.

If the aim is merely to survive this “revolution” and win elections, then we have only delayed the cycle a little while longer. To break the cycle, the engine of intrigue must be destroyed. We need the equivalent of the Hungarian “Stop Soros” laws. Entire federal agencies must be downsized and outright abolished. We must take to task corporations that have bankrolled mayhem and misinformed the public through censorship. If we do not do these things, elections will not matter in the end.