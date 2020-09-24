The World We Lost, and the One That Awaits

Wayne Allensworth, Chronicles:

The world I knew then, and recall with such fondness, is irretrievably gone. My neighborhood and the surrounding areas were like a warm cocoon, a web of interlocking relationships, of cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, neighbors, all who shared their lives with an easy working class charm.

I seem to have found myself in a weird, autumnal world, a forever autumn in which so many of us know very well what has been lost, but remain stubbornly reluctant to face that. Ozzy and Harriet aren’t coming to save us. They’ve been canceled.

How to explain the sense of loss, the longing I feel, to my children, now grown? They don’t remember that world. They can’t. All they have is me and their mother and older relatives to counteract the propaganda they have been bombarded with, try as we might to protect them, all their lives.

My America was no hellhole of oppression. Imperfect as she was, the old America looks all the better in retrospect. An old friend. A reassuring elder. Something personal and real, not an abstraction in any sense.

I miss her.

What’s happening right now is more terrible than any imagined war of the worlds, as the battle lines are not clearly drawn, the front invisible. It’s partly a war of people, partly a war of ideas, partly a war of information and disinformation, a strange hybrid war it is.

We’ll have to keep our heads about us. The worst is undoubtedly yet to come. Our enemies are planning for the disorder that will surely follow the election in November, and the resistance—the real resistance of the American remnant—has yet to fully find itself.

What to do? All of us who are aware of the crisis and what it means are taking steps to ready ourselves, and are trying to warn others of what lies ahead...

Old habits die hard, and the hardest habit of all has proven to be flyover country’s deep attachment to the old America, a good thing in itself that can become dangerous. Dangerous, that is, if we fail to recognize and accept certain realities.

The rout of our civilization began a long time ago. 1914? Earlier? What we call “the '60s” was but one phase in a longer crisis that has not yet played itself out, but may be reaching its culmination. The reluctance to acknowledge that the old America is gone, along with the cultural norms we took for granted, has become a weight we can no longer bear. We have to rid ourselves of such illusions in order to see clearly what we are faced with, and then, attempt to formulate a strategy to fight back.

This is far from the counsel of despair, but is, rather, a necessary prerequisite to building something new that can realistically serve the interests of our people. The American core, Middle Americans, Legacy Americans, Heritage Americans, whichever of those we may finally settle on as a name for ourselves, existed prior to the Constitution, now largely ignored, or the United States of America, and it can survive the decline of both of them.

What we can hope for is the eventual gelling of a currently inchoate Middle American resistance, opening the door for an authentic right to replace the false one that misled us for so long. And that will mean scrapping the entire edifice of “conservative” boilerplate, and engaging in a re-evaluation of what and who we are, where we came from, and what we stand for.

The “new normal” of riots (also known as “mostly peaceful protests”) protected and encouraged by state officials, school and church shootings, government imposed lockdowns, sexual license and perversity, the weird transvaluation of all values—patriotism is bad, loyalty a curse, attachment something to be jettisoned—and the disorienting fragmentation, the loss of decent manners, the slovenly disregard of any sense of decorum, are dreadful phenomena we all take for granted now. We pretend that it’s all somewhere out there, but not here and now. That’s how the nihilists win...

I can try and explain that to my young relations, and will, however much an uphill climb it may be. Correcting the distorted view of “history” taught by the “educators” of Year Zero is a good beginning. Then maybe we begin explaining some things that once didn’t need explaining—like the differences between the sexes (spare me the “gender” thing), or that you can have absolute equality or you can have freedom, but you can’t have both, or that our people are a nation like any other, not simply placeholders in an “experiment.”

My grown children, and lots of others besides, don’t have long to get ready.

The answers to the questions of who we are, what the stakes are, and whose side one is on is unfolding on our streets right now. I fully expect the presidential election to disintegrate into chaos. The enemies of “deplorable” Middle Americans are even now preparing to take measures to win come what may, even to stage a coup.

As Trotsky once supposedly said, you may not be interested in war, but war is interested in you.