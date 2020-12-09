Tillis, Burr Push Measure to Honor Kay Hagan-- Indefinitely

The hearts of our regional media were aflutter yesterday with the news that Thom Tillis and Richard Burr were sponsoring a measure to honor the late ex-Senator Kay Hagan.

If passed, the measure would name the new air traffic control tower at Greensboro's airport after Ms. Hagan. She had helped secure funding for the tower.

Tillis and Burr were apparently unbothered with the prospect of honoring a woman who was militantly pro-abortion, and who cast the deciding vote in favor of Obamacare. Apparently, we are to believe that the unborn lives of tens of millions that have been taken unjustifiably do not matter. The fact that many among Tillis' and Burr's natural political base lost their health insurance or had their premiums dramatically increased-- upwards of 100 percent or more in some cases-- because of Obamacare is not a matter of major concern to our two GOP U.S. Senators. In fact, the GOP Senate majority of which they are part obdurately refused to repeal or defund Obamacare; and they continued to fund Planned Parenthood.

One might ascribe their sponsorship of this bill to mutual back-scratching on the part of politicians. Or perhaps to misplaced magnanimity or grace.

One might ascribe it to a desire to please the major donor class and/or those who control the media. After all, the wordview associated with Hagan's liberal mainline Presbyterianism is virtually indistinguishable from that of contemporary Judaism.

Remain mindful that most Americans do their jobs every day without having something named after them.

It seems that a true conservative should feel a sense of moral revulsion at honoring Hagan, given the fact that she stridently advocated the killing of unborn babies.

But Burr is a liberal mainline church Republican. And after all these years, I still am not sure what Tillis' religious background and affiliation is.

Opposing Tillis in the upcoming Senate race is Kevin Hayes, the Constitution Party candidate. Hayes is unequivocally and passionately pro-life. And he is a solid constitutional conservative.