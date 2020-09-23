The Socialists' Plans for November

« Liberty Truck | Main | Sponsors of Televised Debates in NC Willfully Block Out Third Party Candidates »
The left will resort to armed conflict and this can only lead to a counter revolution. God Bless America.
Posted by: Fred Gregory | 09/23/2020 at 05:13 PM
Fred, even establishment figures on the left are making not-so-subtle calls for violent acts. If those on the right responds in kind, the media paints us as the bad guys. We live in interesting times.
Posted by: Triad Conservative | 09/23/2020 at 08:15 PM