Sponsors of Televised Debates in NC Willfully Block Out Third Party Candidates

I heard through the grapevine about the Tillis/Cunningham debate a couple of nights ago. I am told that Tillis came out in favor of a path to citizenship for illegals and copious deficit spending. But he could not bring himself to oppose face mask mandates when the question was posed.

Cunningham, of course, is a not-so-closeted Marxist. No surprise there. But Tillis' profile in the United States Senate has been that of a center-left moderate. The viewer of the debates therefore was exposed to a fairly narrow range of political thought, and a very confined choice. There was no conservative or constitutionist presented as an option.

These debates, often sponsored by TV stations, are designed to keep the discussion within that narrow range.

Let's compare it to a football field. The game is mostly played between the left's 40 yard line and the right's 5 yard line.

The debate sponsors don't want the general public exposed to other than the usual range of establishment views, which is tending to skew further left every year.

In the North Carolina gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races, we have candidates for the Libertarian Party and the Constitution Party. They are kept off the debate stage by the media and the two establishment parties. The general public therefore does not benefit from hearing another point of view even though these parties have done everything required to attain ballot access. The Green Party does not have candidates for these races in November.

The only conservative/constitutional candidate in the US Senate race is Kevin Hayes. If he had been permitted to participate earlier this week, the contrast with Tillis would have been obvious.

And the only gubernatorial candidate committed to fighting for the constitutional order is Al Pisano. He doesn't offer the pasty, milquetoast version of conservatism we often see.

The general public ought to hear these men in the debates. But they also ought to hear the Libertarian candidates, who often have a strong perspective regarding limited government and the proper federal role.

Otherwise, we are witnessing a game played between the home 40 yard line and the visiting 5. And the two major parties, causing our country to spiral toward perdition, are perpetuated by the media at the expense of providing real choices to the public.