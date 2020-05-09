Robert Kennedy Jr. vs. Mandy Cohen: Contrasts on the Far Left

It was fascinating to learn this week about the fact that Bobby Kennedy's son-- Robert Kennedy Jr.-- spoke at a huge demonstration in Germany in opposition to COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions. It was reported that tens of thousands were present.

Detractors were trying to label them in advance as Nazi's. But Kennedy had a ready response:

"I look at this crowd and I see the opposite of Nazism. I see people of democracy. People who want open government. People who want leaders who are not going to lie to them. People who want leaders who will not make up arbitrary rules and regulations to orchestrate obedience of the population."

This is fairly remarkable. Kennedy, hardly a paragon of virtue, is a man of the political left. And he is overtly calling out the ruling class for its lies and deceptions on COVID-19. He has a speech impediment, but his message still resonates.

Then we have the much-celebrated Dr. Mandy Cohen and Governor Cooper here in North Carolina. They also reside squarely on the far left end of the political spectrum. They deceive the people by claiming to adhere to science and data. But they fail to emphasize that this virus is "novel"; and that we therefore have no controlled, double-blind studies documenting what are the best approaches to deal with it. Their orders are voluminous, with numerous provisions, none of which could ever have been demonstrated to be the best approach for COVID-19.

They were improvising, and making it up along the way.

And yet, Mandy Cohen receives a commendation from the Harvard School of Public Health for her work on COVID-19. She had gone to school there. It is no coincidence that North Carolina was recently reported to have been the third most restrictive state in the entire country.

We are witnessing a moment during which farce builds upon farce. She is being rewarded for doing precisely the wrong things. The success of places like Sweden and South Dakota is summarily dismissed. The evidence that lockdowns and facemasks and social distancing among the the healthy is helpful on balance is nonexistent.

Harvard, of course, is famous for its legacy admissions; and also its admissions based on the donor status of parents or other relatives.

I had previously pointed out here that the modern public health community is progressive/socialist; that Cohen's actions were the exact opposite of long-established public health practices; that she hurt people in the process in various ways; and that she dropped the ball severely on nursing homes and other congregate living facilities housing the elderly and the disabled.

On the matter of COVID-19, Bobby Kennedy Jr. is an honest liberal. And Mandy Cohen is a political player.

Addendum: There were also large demonstrations against COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions in Australia this week.