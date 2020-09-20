RBG and the Supreme Court Vacancy

The long anticipated death of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg-- ironically revealed like a Friday evening news dump-- set off a firestorm of political chatter over the last couple of days. The socialists are squealing loudly and contriving a sense of violation that Trump and the GOP Senate would attempt to fill her seat before January.

Never mind that it was their side that politicized the judiciary so severely, and that made it such a high stakes game. It should never have been this way-- that an oligarchy within various court chambers routinely sets policy and enacts law. To protect the gains they had made over many decades in the courts, they feel they must behave in this manner. They frequently bemoan the alleged loss of democracy under Trump; but there is nothing more anti-democratic than judicial activism. When they interpret the Constitution and the law beyond their original meaning, they grab power away from the democratic process.

Republicans will claim to be victimized by the socialists' behavior during these confirmation battles. But we must remain mindful that they have obdurately refused to use congressional powers to limit the Supreme Court's jurisdiction; and at the state and local levels, they have consistently refused to use the vehicles of nullification and interposition.

Over the last couple of days, it has been Schumer, Holder, both of the Clinton's, Nadler, Waters and others who have launched missiles. The threats have been numerous-- eliminating the filibuster, shutting down the government, adding seats to the court, stoking more riots and probably more.

It all has the appearance of a charade, however. Do they really believe the Republicans, left to their own devices, are going to make a difference with their nomination?

Ed Whelan has a good article at Public Discourse that explains the various factors that make it difficult to nominate and confirm a solid, constitutional, conservative Supreme Court justice. He explains the dynamics that motivate the White House and same-party Senators throughout the process. He also describes the attributes of nominees.

Trump has to nominate someone that the center-left GOP caucus in the Senate will not reject.

Trump's judges have not been stellar. Neil Gorsuch, his first Supreme Court nominee, magically found that the LGBT crowd is covered by the Civil Rights Act, thereby assuring that authentic Christians will be increasingly persecuted. And last month, another Trump judge stopped the state of Idaho when it tried to bar biological men from women's sports.

This record is entirely consistent with that of previous GOP presidents. I have no idea whether any of the names on Trump's short list for the Supreme Court will turn out well. Remember that they must kiss the rings of the various Senators and assure them they will not overturn precedent on abortion.

But we would be remiss if we did not comment on all the adulation for the late Justice Ginsburg.

Her reputation was made in the field of radical feminism, which has helped contribute to the breakdown of the nuclear family; diminish the economic prospects of men to support their families; and assure that mothers hire out the raising of their children.

Ginsburg was relentlessly pro-abortion-- even if she had admitted that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided from a legal standpoint. She would have preferred that the states be forced to regard it as legal through other constitutional fabrications. She referred to abortion limiting the growth of populations "that we don't want to have too many of".

She presided over a same-sex wedding, and then later refused to recuse herself from the Obergefell case-- a massive breach of judicial ethics. And she also made injudicious comments about the case when it was under consideration, another ethical breach.

Her function on the Supreme Court has been to enact into law the worldview of contemporary Judaism, which is inherently anti-Christian. She was a solid partisan for the progressive/socialist left on the Court. My personal belief is that she was Satan's instrument.

Indeed, there is a reason why there has been such a violent initial reaction to the prospect of Trump confirming another judge to the high court. The worldview Ginsburg espoused has long attained a certain level of supremacy in the United States. Her political bedfellows and co-ethnics in high places of power and privilege are concerned that might change.

But of course, they underestimate the Republicans' propensity to blow opportunities.