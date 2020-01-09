Guilford County School Bonds and the Upcoming Election

An article in the News and Record a few days ago reported about a poll that indicated an overwhelming majority-- 83%-- of registered voters will be supporting the $300 million school bonds.

Meanwhile, it turns out that the state elections board is placing early voting sites on campus at UNCG and NC A&T. Let's hope that, for purposes of this election, students are at home with Mom and/or Dad elsewhere attending classes remotely.

Recall that, a couple of months ago, all five Republican county commissioners voted to place this school bond on the ballot. They also placed a sales tax referendum on the ballot hoping that voters would approve it, and that it would pay for the school bonds.

But they surely knew that was always a long shot. Voters tend not to opt to increase their own sales taxes. They should have known that voters would approve the bonds, and nix the sales tax hike.

Now, the GOP commissioners are behaving as if they are outraged because the Melderec crowd is not getting behind the sales tax increase. These are the folks who will benefit most from the school bonds; and will be pushing them heavily during election season.

When the GOP commissioners unanimously approved the bond issue for $300 million, they were opposed by the socialists on the county board who wanted $1 billion instead. The GOP commissioners presented the $300 million proposal as the better option.

But the bonds should never have been placed on the ballot in the first place. They should have relied upon pay-as-you-go for school repairs and construction. Bonds encourage overspending, and require that taxpayers unnecessarily pay interest expense.

Jeff Phillips and Hank Henning are stepping off the county board with this election cycle. The GOP majority, since control was attained several cycles ago, has been moderately conservative. But even if the GOP retains control after the upcoming November election, it is likely the majority will not be nearly as conservative as it has been.

Here is an even more unfortunate part. I think there is a good chance the GOP will lose control of the county board.

The lockdown of the county for COVID-19 and the placement of the school bonds on the ballot were both terrible mistakes. Fortunately, the county lockdown was relatively short-lived compared with what Roy Cooper has inflicted upon us.

Guilford County citizens now face a number of challenges. Law enforcement in the county and in the city of Greensboro is, for the most part, non-existent even though we pay for it dearly. We are living through a major breakdown in public order.

The demographics of Guilford County suggests that governance will be a serious problem in the future. The county's population is 49 percent nonwhite. This group in aggregate tends to vote overwhelmingly socialist.

It may be that the last several years on the Guilford County Board of County Commissioners, prior to this year, will be as good as it gets for Guilford County citizens.