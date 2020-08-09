Dan Forest's Promise Limits His Options

Richard Burr first ran for U.S. Senate during 2004. Around this time of year, he was trailing Erskine Bowles in the polls-- pretty badly. Things were looking pretty grim. Those of us who believed at that time that electing Republicans to the U.S. Senate was quite important were beginning to get concerned.

Shortly thereafter, however, Burr began to "go negative" with his political campaigning. And of course, he ultimately won the election. It is too bad that he has not translated that victory into a conservative voting record or conservative policy enactment.

This year, Dan Forest is trailing Roy Cooper by a fairly wide margin. But he is held back by one promise he made at the very beginning of his campaign.

His supporters will recall the campaign kickoff rally in Winston-Salem. During his speech, he overtly promised that he would not engage in negative campaigning. He specifically said he would refrain from divisive campaigning or character assassination. He engaged in various platitudes and foreswore the slinging of dirt.

This is a very big problem for at least a couple of reasons.

First, his socialist opposition will not forsake "negative" campaigning. They will be, in fact, fairly relentless with it.

Second, "negative" campaigning draws contrasts and makes comparisons. It provides critical education to voters on the opposition's failures and weaknesses; and enables the electorate to size up the opposition against your strengths.

Third, failing to engage in this type of political battle necessitates fighting with one arm tied behind your back.

And fourth, refusing to fight reveals a lack of passion or intensity for the issues. Potential voters-- including your own natural base-- will detect that; and some will not feel motivated to vote. Is Forest projecting that he will be just another underperforming Republican elected official?

Roy Cooper has provided a rich abundance of material from which to draw. It is a shame that Forest is ambivalent about using it.

Forest needs to reconsider his approach very quickly if he wants to win.

Voters who have noted the lack of intensity of Forest's campaign, and who are beginning to get a bit concerned, are invited to check out the Constitution Party's candidate for governor-- Al Pisano. There is little question that he differentiates himself from the incumbent governor.