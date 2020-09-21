Corrupt Media: Trump's Call to Reopen NC, and Voter Fraud

One of the methods that the corrupt media utilizes to inject bias into their coverage of the news is the failure to report certain stories.

A great example is the recent Trump rally in Forsyth County. The president made it a point repeatedly to emphasize how important it was to re-open the state of North Carolina. This was probably the most newsworthy part of his rally. And yet, the regional media saw fit to refrain from emphasizing this important part of his message. One notable exception was Spectrum's local news.

It was fairly dramatic to have a president, in front of a national audience, openly chastising our governor, and calling him out for his wrongful handling of the pandemic. But the media decided this was something to cover up.

A second example is the matter of voter fraud and the 2020 election.

It seemed like only yesterday that the regional media exulted and made an example of Mark Harris when his congressional campaign engaged in ballot harvesting. The various lefty voices on Facebook celebrated, and indicated this was an indication that Republicans participate in more voter fraud than the Democrats. They talked about how awful ballot harvesting was.

This year, they have flipped their script completely. Now, ballot harvesting is the socialists' national election strategy. And they have advanced multiple efforts to enable widespread fraud-- voting by mail, manipulation of deadlines, elimination of voter ID, hiring of a massive legal army anticipating widespread litigation, etc.

The media observes and fails to note a grand design, a wider pattern. They refuse to acknowledge the party's longstanding history of shady tactics on election day and thereafter. And thus, the effort is not recognized and described and reported accurately. But the Mark Harris matter was a major story.

It is sometimes astonishing how brazen the media can be.