Joe Biden Smacks Down Roy Cooper

Those of us who watched the bloodbath debate last night were astonished at various points. One of these critical moments occurred when Joe Biden attempted to create the impression that President Trump had damaged the economy by shutting it down in response to COVID-19. The implication was that Trump should not have done this; and that Biden would not have.

There were problems with this particular line of attack on at least a couple of levels. But let's take it at face value for right now.

Daniel Horowitz points out that Biden was effectively rebuking all the democratic socialist governors and mayors who had instituted lockdowns of various types. One of these, of course, is Roy Cooper in North Carolina.

The policies put in place by Cooper, Mandy Cohen and Josh Stein to lock down the state have been downright imbecilic-- if we accept the premise that they were not politically motivated exercises in raw power.

In recent weeks, we learned that many of the reported positive tests are not clinically significant because only minimal levels of virus or virus fragments, incapable of infecting anyone, are being detected. We also learned from the CDC that case fatality rates have been extraordinarily low for the vast majority of demographics. Of course, we knew these things months ago, but even fewer people were listening back then. We also have learned that many people are being hurt badly by the lockdowns-- suicides, overdoses, etc.-- and yet the lockdowns failed to deliver any significant health benefit.

Yet, even now we still witness the reflexive shutdown of schools if cases are discovered, and the extreme reluctance to open schools in the first place.

Joe Biden proclaimed last night that HE is the Democratic Party. If he was being truthful last night, then Roy Cooper is defying the party line. Of course, that seems ridiculous.

But nonetheless...