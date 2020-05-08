Worthless Tillis, Commie Cunningham... and Kevin Hayes

The corrupt media exhibits its prolific bias in various ways. One of the key methods, however, is to fail to report certain stories. We have seen this during the last couple of weeks when Bill Clinton's presence on Jeffrey Epstein's pedophile island was covered up; when they declined to report about the 24-year old mother who was killed by BLM supporters for proclaiming that all lives matter; when the murder of an outspoken black Trump supporter killed in broad daylight was hushed up; when Senate candidate Cal Cunningham was found to have had Communist sympathies, and also to have cashed in on state tax credits for home renovations despite having pushed taxing the rich.

The mainstream media is not going to report the truth about Cal Cunningham. He was appointed to run against Thom Tillis by Chuck Schumer; and was given access to the out-of-state monies provided by the party's heavily progressive/socialist Jewish donor pool. He was carefully chosen for his military pedigree to make it appear before North Carolina voters that he would be a moderate. But once elected, he would prove to be far left. It is a song we have heard sung many times before.

Then we have Thom Tillis. He spent the first four years of his Senate term cozying up to Mitch McConnell and the GOP establishment in Washington; and trying to shoot down nearly everything Donald Trump was trying to achieve. Last year, faced with a well-financed primary opponent and with polling numbers in free fall, he suddenly adopted the persona of a pro-Trump nationalist. It was like a light switch had been flipped.

But Tillis has overall been center-left in the Senate. A great illustration is an article about recent statements in support of various Obamacare provisions that sent insurance premiums skyrocketing.

His lifetime Heritage Action score is 63. His Conservative Review score is 37%. His lifetime New American Freedom Index score is 49%.

Tillis serves on the Judiciary Committee. That committee vetted Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch who ruled in June that the LGBT crowd is magically covered by the Civil Rights Act. When they screened Gorsuch, the Republicans on the committee conveniently overlooked the fact that he has chosen to be part of a religious denomination that ordains gay bishops.

Tillis was part of the Senate leadership that, despite GOP control of Congress, refused to repeal Obamacare, defund Planned Parenthood and appropriately reform immigration in accordance with Trump's agenda.

Fortunately, a limited government constitutional conservative is running in the U.S. Senate race. His name is Kevin Hayes.

I have known Kevin for approximately six or seven years, and consider him to be a friend. And I know several things about him having had many extended conversations with him on matters of policy and current events.

First, he is a principled, perceptive, consistent constitutionalist.

Second, he is a devout, committed, practicing conservative Christian who is ardently pro-life. He has been part of an independent Baptist church in eastern North Carolina for many years.

Third, he is, unlike Tillis and Cunningham, a person who possesses ample character and integrity.

Hayes is the only conservative running in the U.S. Senate race.

Yes, I know that some staunch, diehard Republicans will make the case that opposing Tillis could risk turning the Senate over to the socialists. But in fact, the Republicans did virtually nothing of worth except a tax cut when they controlled both houses of Congress a few years ago. And they confirmed Gorsuch.

Be my guest. Fight for a Republican majority with Tillis. How is it working for you?

Kevin Hayes' website is found here. He has been endorsed by the Constitution Party of North Carolina, and has committed to the party's seven essential core values.