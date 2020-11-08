The March Toward Telehealth and the Abortionists' Demands

When one completes medical training, there are at various nuggets of insight that are shared by older physicians who provide practical experiences. I remember one in particular who made certain to state, "Watch out for the doc who never lays hands on the patient".

The message was clear. The physician who was too lazy to examine the patient was considered to be a hazard. The importance of the physical examination-- even if it was a limited, focused exam-- was felt to be inviolate. It was one of the main tools the physician had to assist in making a reasonably accurate diagnosis, or to narrow diagnostic options.

And to examine the patient, you had to be able to visually inspect; listen; feel, tap and press on body tissues; and move body parts in a certain way. These are all part of the armamentarium.

The advent of COVID-19 brought a major new dynamic into our lives. Nearly everything that we could do or that affects us as citizens is completely detached from logic and reason and truth. Much that surrounds our lives has become a big lie. And one of these big lies is that telehealth services can usually be delivered safely. That might be true for certain limited circumstances-- selected recheck visits, psychiatry, etc..-- but otherwise it takes the hands-on exam out of the equation, and makes diagnosis much more precarious. All of the measurements and in-office tests that might ordinarily be performed now are much less likely.

Some might respond that visual inspection is still possible via webcam; and that other approximations might be achieved. Most of us have had ample recent experience with Zoom and comparable services; and it is quite clear that the quality of cameras among the general population varies dramatically. Some are quite good; some are not. Lighting is also quite variable.

And yet, we have various health organizations and health systems heavily promoting telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic. That tends to perpetuate the disproportionate fear and hysteria that has prevailed. Patients and families are terrified to seek medical care; and the theory is that we should therefore cut corners.



Several years ago, the big crusade was to curtail inappropriate antibiotic prescribing, and to practice "antibiotic stewardship". Now, it is considered acceptable-- even desirable-- to prescribe antibiotics without even examining the patient because of the move toward telehealth.

While it is true that some patients and families might view telehealth as a great convenience, that does not mean it is always a good idea.

It is in this context that a recent article from the Asheville Citizen Times was published. This article dramatized the grievances of North Carolina abortionists who are not permitted to prescribe medical abortions via telehealth-- i.e., the abortion pills. The Greensboro News and Record dutifully republished the article on its website. The corrupt media is vehemently pro-abortion, after all.

Of course, the entire institution of abortion on demand is unethical and immoral. That is because it represents the unjustifiable taking of human life to serve the convenience and the lifestyle preference of the mother, her partner... and in some cases, the mother's parents.

Besides the obvious lack of morals and ethics, however, there are other problems with the abortionists' inappropriate demands to allow telehealth services. It turns out that the abortion pills can be very unsafe.

Readers should check out an outstanding article by Ingrid Skop, MD in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons. Dr. Skop details various issues that include prolonged, excessive hemorrhaging; complications associated with ectopic pregnancy; retained pregnancy tissue; psychiatric problems; and infection including sepsis. Heart attack might even occur. Emergency surgery might be necessary to manage complications. (Some of these complications could theoretically kill the mother, especially if untreated.)

If the baby survives the medical abortion attempt, he or she might have certain deformities or other impairments.

In fact, these types of circumstance led to various states attempting to require that abortionists have hospital privileges. This matter has been litigated recently in the federal courts.

Dr. Skop points out that telehealth abortions will be particularly hazardous for women in rural areas because they are further removed from hospitals that can manage complications.

But in any case, the stupid regional mainstream media still beats the drum for telehealth abortion. The North Carolina General Assembly would do very well to ignore them.