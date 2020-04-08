The Dan Forest Lawsuit: A Pending Victory at Stage One?

Today, oral argument took place before Judge James Gale at the North Carolina Business Court. Check out the reports from WRAL, Carolina Journal, and the Raleigh News and Observer.

I don't pretend to know how this decision should rightfully go. It can be tricky for a layman to understand how issues should be resolved when one statute conflicts with another, or if two parts of a single statute are contradictory. But at least on the surface, it appears that Dan Forest's suit has substance.

What was the judge telegraphing? He made sure to reassure the parties that he would give them time, and that his decision would not impose precipitous change. He was referring to the likelihood that his decision might ultimately be appealed; or that the Council of State might have to get involved. He was signaling that Governor Cooper's executive orders would not be thrown out immediately, but that they might be thrown out after a transitional period of time.

I might be wrong, but I therefore suspect he might be deciding, at least in part, in Forest's favor. Why? He had gone out of his way to reassure the Governor that his executive orders would not be immediately vacated. There would be no need to reassure Forest in a similar manner.

Moreover, it seems more likely that Cooper would appeal than Forest. The North Carolina Supreme Court is stacked with socialist judges, and it appears unlikely that Forest would succeed at that level on appeal if Gale were to rule against him.

However, if Forest were to prevail at this level, it is theoretically possible the Supreme Court might leave it alone assuming that Gale delivers a rigorous, solid decision in his favor. Why? There are elections coming up-- not only for the governor, but also for Supreme Court seats. It would be less divisive if Cooper were required to come to an agreement with the Council of State.

And truth be told, it is likely that the Republican Council of State would leave in place much of what Cooper has forced upon the state. If they were to act in a courageous, bold fashion, in a manner that limits inappropriate governmental powers, that would be extremely atypical for Republican elected officials.

Judge Gale is a mature judge who earned his law degree in 1974. He might have initially been a Democratic appointee; but he is part of multiple generations of southern Democratic judges who were more inclined to apply the law appropriately than we typically see today.