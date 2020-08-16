The Cone Health/ Sentara Merger

In an article published earlier last week, the Greensboro News and Record reliably put a positive spin on the recently announced merger between Cone Health and Sentara Healthcare based in eastern Virginia. I am sure that positive spin has nothing to do with the pipeline of advertising dollars the newspaper has received over the years; and that it continues to receive.

The newspaper's treatment of the merger recalls its editorial support of the 1997 merger between Cone Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital, which effectively created an illegal local monopoly. That would later become a regional monopoly.

Of course, the newly announced "merger" between Cone and Sentara is not a merger of equals. Sentara is nearly three times the size of Cone Health, and stronger financially. This is an acquisition or a takeover presented to the public as a merger.

An article published by the Triad Business Journal presents a snapshot of the financials. Most notably, Sentara has a $989 million cash position whereas Cone Health only had $43.6 million.

During the present pandemic and economic recession, those corporations with ample liquidity have tended to be be in a much better position than those that do not enjoy ample liquidity.

I had been hearing some rumors through the grapevine from a couple of different sources outside the system. I was told that Cone Health was losing on the order of tens of millions of dollars per month during its shutdown period in the early days of the pandemic. I cannot verify whether or not that is true. But a cash position of $43.6 million does not go very far when you are burning through tens of millions per month. This raises the question as to whether the system was under extreme financial distress. Yes, there might have been other sources of financing and liquidity, but nonetheless ...

Well, what's the big deal? Local control used to be highly valued, especially with respect to health care. Greensboro is now losing local control. Of course, when you have an organization like Cone Health, local control isn't necessarily all that it is cracked up to be. Consider the recent history:

Does it seem likely that its own actions during the early stages were part of the reason it was losing so much money during those critical months?

Does it seem likely that financial duress made the "merger" more necessary? Yes, Cone Health stood to gain from large amounts of governmental bailouts passed by Congress; but the larger forces in health care set in motion by Obamacare and the GOP's response to Obamacare-- MACRA-- made it much more likely that health care systems increasingly would have to merge. Indeed, it was reported that merger discussions had already been taking place with Sentara for an extended period of time.

Perhaps COVID sealed the deal.

The articles discussing the merger also mentioned Cone Health's Medicare alternative insurance plan that operates under the name "HealthTeam Advantage". Readers should know that this is one of those insurance products created under the Obamacare/ MACRA philosophy that reward the health system financially for providing less care.

(Readers also should be aware that some of the Medicare alternative plans offer more narrow networks of doctors. Your visits to certain doctors might not be covered fully. Let the buyer beware!)

In any event, it appears there may be a bit more to this Cone-Sentara merger-- er, takeover-- than there appears to be on the surface.