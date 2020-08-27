Riots and Female Participants and Responses and Guns

Update 8:22 PM: The 17 year old Kenosha shooter, Kyle Rittenhouse, is described as a hero. (HT: TS)

When the riots first broke out during late May and early June, many folks who are not attuned politically were flummoxed by the fact that there were so many white participants. How could that be?

Of course, many of us understood that this was inevitable for various reasons. Some have cited the indoctrination in public schools, colleges and universities, which is likely one factor. Parental influences somehow might play a role.

I have watched numerous videos of the riots in various cities. What has been truly surprising to me-- and to many others-- is the number of white females who have been involved in the riots. This is contrary to what our expectations might ordinarily be-- i.e., that it is young men who are primarily prone to violence.

But an article was sent to me a few months ago that explores the psychological profile of the young white progressive/ socialist female. It turns out that this group has a very high level of psychiatric disease.

The article suggests that, for white females, socialism, multiculturalism and environmentalism are particularly maladaptive because these philosophies advocate against their own interests. But another factor cited is anti-natalism-- a stance favoring abortion and opposing reproduction. This is, of course, profoundly maladaptive because it ultimately undermines the perpetuation of the species, and assures that importing large numbers of people hostile to your country's peoples-- and animating principles-- will be economically necessary.

The natural order God laid down as revealed in scripture is clear. Young men and women need to unite in marriage, form families and have children. All the goals that young women pursue in opposition to that natural order can ultimately be self-destructive. And one of the ways it becomes manifest is desperately miserable young white women rioting in the streets.

Victor Orban in Hungary has set in motion policies to encourage young men and women to form families and have children. And it seems to be working.

I have heard other explanations for the rioters. Some apparently have been ne'er-do-wells that never "fit in". Many are doubtless products of single parent families, and had been inadequately disciplined as they passed through critical stages of development.

But the critical issue for the country-- and for those of us who live in democratic socialist jurisdictions-- is that governmental leaders have been unwilling to put a stop to the riots. There has been extreme reluctance to use force.

Riots in Portland have persisted nearly every night for three months. Other cities have been severely affected including Seattle, Chicago, New York and Minneapolis. And of course, we now have Kenosha, Wisconsin. Most southern cities have quieted down for the most part, but Stone Mountain outside of Atlanta-- an iconic place that has been wonderful for family recreation for generations-- has been the site of some huge, worrisome confrontations that fortunately were not permitted to escalate.

Several years ago at this blog, I described Bill DeBlasio as a "chooch"-- an Italian pejorative that means "jackass". Recent events have proved how prescient that characterization was. New York is now a shell of its former self, and Rudy Guiliani's improvements to the city have been eviscerated.

Yes, progressive-socialist politicians in cities and blue/ purple states are primarily responsible for this mess. Unfortunately, Trump also lit the fuse with his initial response to the pandemic, and the fraudulent medical input upon which he relied. The socialist governors like Cooper happily jumped upon the initial direction he set.

For those of us who live in blue/ purple states, or who reside in progressive/ socialist local jurisdictions like Greensboro, Winston-Salem and much of the Triangle and Charlotte, this raises existential issues because we cannot rely upon local government and the police to protect us. The demographics of these places assures a further downward spiral.

I had an e-mail exchange with a friend earlier this week; and we agreed that use of lethal force by governmental authorities will be necessary to stop all of this madness. Then, it almost seemed providential that a 17-year old militia member in Kenosha did what police and mayors and governors have been unwilling to do. While I do not know whether the folks he shot were doing things that justified his actions, it is clear that this type of response has become necessary when protesters cross the line, and begin to threaten human life and destroy property.

I have offered a series of explanations above to demonstrate why all of these things are happening in society today. But the most fundamental explanation is faithlessness. People would not embrace these destructive ideologies, and employ such horrible tactics, if they truly feared God and were obedient to Him.

Ironically, faithlessness is also the explanation for the disordered response to the pandemic we had seen nationwide.

I drive around my own neighborhood and see these stupid BLM yard signs popping up in various places. And I wonder about the folks who resolutely place them on their lawns, identifying themselves with a Marxist insurrectionist group that seeks to overthrow the country and destroy the traditional nuclear family. One particularly noteworthy event occurred in Kenosha within the last week when a church sporting a BLM sign was set ablaze. Again, faithlessness is rampant, and revival is needed.

One regional blog proclaims that, with the shootings in Kenosha, a new civil war is now underway. (And one prediction expert also says civil war is coming. HT:FG)

Another article suggests that Antifa is acquiring large numbers of weapons for use between now and the election.

In blue/ purple jurisdictions--and even beyond these areas-- gun ownership, and proficiency with use of a gun, have become critical. While there are some people who probably should not have a gun, it has become nearly essential for the vast majority of citizens. And folks need to be prepared to use them if necessary. I have mixed feelings making these statements as a physician; but these are unfortunately now our circumstances. All of us have a right to protect ourselves, our families, and our homes and property. In fact, it can be argued these are moral imperatives.

Here is another interesting factoid. My understanding is that there are large numbers of black citizens-- and especially black women-- who are seeking gun permits. That is understandable, because it is their neighborhoods that are most at risk with the breakdown of public order we have seen.

Interestingly, in Guilford County, it now takes three months to obtain a concealed carry permit. A simple gun permit takes more than a month to process. This wait is being imposed in spite of the fact that bearing arms is a fundamental constitutional right. The backlog of applications and the pandemic are being used to justify the wait; but when you have a democratic socialist sheriff, there is no extraordinary eagerness for citizens to exercise their rights. And when government is in control of the process, you can be sure there will be inefficiency.

Our county sheriff is apparently violating the law, which requires the processing of permits within a given time frame.

When the private sector is faced with increased demands, people work faster and longer and harder, and the job tends to get done. But our county sheriff's office is behaving like the DMV.

In Wake County, the sheriff was sued because of the manner in which he was dragging his feet getting permits processed. He had actually suspended processing permits at one point.

In any case, we may be facing a rough ride. Let's pray that turns out not to be the case.

Some of us are moving to greener pastures.

But we also need to be prepared.