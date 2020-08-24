Perversion of the Role of District Attorneys

« NC State Attorney General Race: Jim O'Neill | Main | The Socialists' Platform for America »
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
My daughter a retired Fairfax County, VA police officer campaigned for the incumbent and well respected Fairfax County DA , but too much Soros money coupled with the demographics in that jurisdiction resulted in a soft on crime winner.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/george-soros-scores-wins-in-virginia
Liberal billionaire George Soros picked up two wins in Virginia this week when two prosecutor candidates he backed ousted incumbents in local Democratic primaries -- after he poured nearly a million dollars into their campaigns.
He backed Parisa Dehghani-Tafti to beat Arlington County Commonwealth's Attorney Theo Stamos, and supported former Justice Department employee Steve Descano in his race against Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Raymond Morrogh. Campaign finance reports show Dehghani-Tafti received $583,000 and Descano received $392,000 just from that PAC. Meanwhile, Stamos and Morrogh raised $162,000 and $242,000, respectively, for their entire campaigns.
The money gave Tafti and Descano a significant financial advantage over the incumbents, despite their lack of experience. The Washington Post reported that while the two challengers have never prosecuted a case in a state court, they beat candidates with more than 60 years of experience between them.
Both were also boosted by Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who said Stamos and Morrogh pushed back against his effort to restore voting rights of convicted felons after they serve their time. But supporters of the incumbents said the role that money played was significant.
“We were outspent 3 to 1. Our candidate was in the hospital for nearly a week,” Ben Tribbett, a campaign consultant for Morrogh, told the Post. “This is an election that was bought, not won. We are proud of what we did.”
“I think it is foreboding for local elections because we’re going to have people clamoring to get money from George Soros -- that’s what I fear greatly,” Karen Darner, a former state delegate who backed Stamos, told the Post.
Both winning candidates have eyed a progressive approach to matters related to criminal justice reform and both have promised not to prosecute marijuana possession cases.
Posted by: Fred Gregory | 08/25/2020 at 07:51 PM
Fred, it is happening around the country. We have a lefty in Guilford County also. Combine this effect with the nefarious funding of bail for the rioters over the last few months; the massive releases from jails and prisons in response to COVID-19; the systematic undermining of police; and the jailbreak bills passed by the GOP. All of this adds up to a powderkeg that is in the process of exploding.
Posted by: Triad Conservative | 08/26/2020 at 06:28 AM