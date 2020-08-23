NC State Attorney General Race: Jim O'Neill

There are only two candidates in the State Attorney General race this year-- AG Josh Stein and Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill. The latter-- Mr. O'Neill-- is the only credible choice. We ought to be grateful that he chose to run; and that, at least for now, one poll shows him ahead of the truly awful Stein.

Yes, O'Neill is a Republican; and that means he will be at high risk of tending to cave and surrender and betray his supporters. There is already a recent example when he chose to prosecute five sheriff's deputies and a nurse working in the Forsyth County Jail. John Elliott Neville had died after an incident in jail falling from his bunk bed. O'Neill says that these six jail employees committed criminal involuntary manslaughter. It should be noted that the county's black police chief, who is responsible for training all of his employees, accepted responsibility for the incident but was not charged.

O'Neill doubtless would have been the target of vociferous attacks if he did not choose to prosecute anyone.

When you read the overall content of his Facebook posts and web page, it becomes apparent that O'Neill verbalizes support for law enforcement, and understands the role of prosecutors to maintain public safety.

Now, let's consider the matter of Josh Stein with regard to recent events.

First, we need to recall when Dan Forest requested permission to hire outside counsel with his lawsuit against Governor Cooper. The rationale? Stein had been collaborating with the governor helping him develop his COVID-19 lockdowns and executive orders! Forest therefore could not rely upon Stein's office to represent him. It was truly remarkable to observe the high level of detail in these executive orders, and the lack of science behind them. Business owners throughout the state were left to their own devices interpreting how the orders would affect their operations.

But when governors and localities instantaneously produce such highly detailed orders, it suggests a very high level of coordination to disseminate them and plan their execution. The premise that Josh Stein might have been collaborating with Mandy Cohen to help the governor pull off this fiasco is a matter of grave concern.

Second, we need to consider Stein's role with all the recent riots and violent protests. Remember all the vandalism and looting and arson and shutting down of major roads and highways. Remember all of the violence, and all of the threats of violence, real or implied. Recall how the people of North Carolina were terrorized.

And it is still ongoing. They are acting up in Charlotte in connection with the Republican National Convention.

We also need to remember when historical monuments were torn down or destroyed throughout the state within the last couple of years. Some of these monuments were supposed to be protected by state law.

Josh Stein does not have direct operational control over local police chiefs and prosecutors. That much must be conceded. However, he is the state's chief law enforcement officer. When local public officials act in a negligent fashion with respect to their work duties, they are subject to criminal charges in North Carolina. And it is up to the state Attorney General to prosecute them.

Here in Greensboro, our illustrious Mayor Nancy Vaughan and our identity politics police chief Brian James could theoretically have been charged criminally with negligence because of the manner in which they permitted and facilitated the local outbursts. The same likely holds true for officials in Winston-Salem, the Triangle, Charlotte and Asheville.

Officials who allowed the destruction or tearing down of state-protected monuments could have been charged criminally with negligence.

But these things were never going to happen as long as Josh Stein served as Attorney General.

Third, we need to consider Stein's history of litigation against the Trump Administration. During the early days after he was first elected, it seemed Stein was using taxpayer resources to launch litigation against Trump virtually every month, often in conjunction with other democratic socialist state attorneys general. This has truly been his main passion. The most recent example occurred just during the past week with litigation over the U.S. Postal Service.

I had argued here several years ago, in response to some criticism, that many of Josh Stein's actions are a reflection of his worldview of contemporary Judaism-- a point that was later confirmed by statements supporting him after he appeared at a local progressive Jewish synagogue. It was represented that he "passionately invoked his Jewish heritage of fighting injustice". Let's remember that he ran for office making a big stink over HB 2.



What does that worldview mean? Sexual liberationism. Radical feminism. Relativism. Socialism. Secularism. Abortion and the LGBT zeitgeist. Diversity and multiculturalism; and advocacy for immigration from non-Western countries. Anti-Christian, anti-white and anti-Western political biases and activism. Support for Critical Race Theory that has had enormous support within the progressive/socialist Jewish community, and that underlies many of the recent riots. Activism for the collapse of the traditional nuclear family that had previously been advanced by Christianity dating back nearly two millenia.

It is obvious that Josh Stein needs to go.

I hope that Jim O'Neill wins; that he lives up to the promise of a truly conservative State Attorney General; and that he reveres and respects the U.S. Constitution and the North Carolina Constitution according to their respective original meanings.