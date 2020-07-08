Nancy Vaughan, Andrew Brod and Hatred of White People

It was fascinating to watch the police cam video of George Floyd and the officers who were trying to arrest him. Any balanced consideration of this video would concede that the episode did not involve police officers targeting a black guy to be killed. What it became was wrong and tragic. But it was not a manifestation of "systemic racism". Those officers were doing a job that few of us would want for ourselves.

The incident touched off a nationwide cascade of violence and idiocy and inappropriateness that lingers to this day. Greensboro was one of the many cities affected.

This week, the Rhino Times reported that Mayor Nancy Vaughan had a delightful "conversation about race"-- you know, the type we have been repeatedly having for the last fifty years or so. It was sponsored by a local "urban" radio station. Sharon Hightower and one of the ringleaders of the "protests" were participants.

John Hammer reports:

Vaughan talked about how frustrated she was with the response of the white people in Greensboro to those protests and riots and the fact that they were “inconvenienced.”

Vaughan prefaced her remarks by saying that when she said we, she meant “white people.”

Vaughan said, “I’ve been frustrated by the response to the protests and the riots that happened after George Floyd and I think when people think of the sit-ins we have a tendency to romanticize it. That it was only for one day and four good looking African-American guys that sat at the lunch counter and it like happened in a day and the people downtown weren’t inconvenienced.”

She said, “It was a big deal and it was a big inconvenience.”

She added, “We had people complaining about being stuck in traffic and being inconvenienced for a little while and they are missing the bigger picture.”

Vaughan said she read a post that, “”Our jewel of Friendly Center was shut down” and that was just the epitome of white privilege. It was like missing the whole message.”

Vaughan said that she thought white people were afraid they were going to have to give something up and afraid of having to pay higher taxes. She said, “Ultimately it is a pocketbook issue that they are going to have to give some money up.”

Hammer's article attracted lots of good comments. But over at the socialist, culturally Marxist Greater Greensboro Facebook page, Andrew Brod gleefully said the following:

You can just feel Hammer's dismay that the mayor would suggest such things about white people.

And then the commenters there piled on.

The underlying theme is contempt and disdain and hatred for the decreasing ranks of white folks-- i.e., Americans whose ancestors came from Europe-- who still remain in Greensboro. These are, after all, reminders among us of the greatness of the western Christian civilization that made our country so successful and prosperous; and that is gradually eroding away.

Vaughan and her compatriots are explicitly legitimizing protests and riots, and asserting their validity. They are rationalizing violence and looting and vandalism and destruction of property and arson. They spent decades forcing us to subsidize downtown. And then they literally and figuratively handed water bottles to the rioters as they tore it all down.

The entire premise that police are going out every day seeking to kill black people, and that the white population subjugates them via "systemic racism", is a huge lie-- and a brazen slander. The Floyd incident is an outlier-- and not even close to being the general rule.

Nancy Vaughan's comments were hackneyed and foolish. One is tempted to say that she is pandering, but somehow I doubt it. Given that at least part of her ancestry is Middle Eastern, it would be fascinating to learn whether she truly regards herself as caucasian. The very unfortunate reality is that she is doing grave harm to the city.

We have been hearing for four or five years about "white supremacy". That is another fiction, because it no longer exists. In fact, it is probably another ethnic/racial group that enjoys supremacy today. But we are not supposed to talk about that.