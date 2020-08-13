Dan Forest's Failed Lawsuit: Al Pisano for Governor

Well, that went down abruptly.

Contrary to my initial impressions, Judge James Gale earlier this week denied Dan Forest the temporary restraining order he was seeking against Governor Cooper's awful COVID-19 executive orders. He further stated that Forest's suit was unlikely to succeed.

I am not satisfied that Gale's ruling is necessarily correct. He fails to explain adequately what the General Assembly was doing when it required concurrence by the Council of State; or why Cooper's actions are justified statewide from a public health standpoint.

Jon Guze of the John Locke Foundation commented that Forest had not made his case as well as Cooper's team.

Today, we learned that Forest has withdrawn his suit, and will not appeal.

The Lieutenant Governor remained relatively silent about Cooper's orders for months before finally filing his suit. He had chosen not to advocate for impeachment even though his position entails presiding over the North Carolina Senate.

The Republicans have been absolutely ineffectual from the standpoint of stopping Cooper's power grabs. They did not even try to win the hearts and minds of North Carolina's citizenry. They passed some bills, but could not override Cooper's vetoes.

They had given the governor the rope with which to strangle the state. They passed the law that gave Cooper expansive emergency powers. Earlier this year, they repealed the prohibition against wearing masks in public; and these are now being required of us.

Tonight, Al Pisano-- the Constitution Party's candidate for Governor-- called Forest's lawsuit a "weak effort". He reminded us that he had sent Forest a copy of the impeachment articles he had drafted against Governor Cooper, and that no action had been taken. He further pointed out that Forest is even selling facemasks on his campaign website. He had given Forest the moniker "Silent Dan" because of the months of relative silence prior to the filing of the failed lawsuit.

If Forest wants to win in November, he is going to need to up his game significantly. He has considerable support among many North Carolina conservative Republicans; but they will be disappointed to know that his campaign website does not contain even a single pledge about reversing Cooper's actions on the pandemic. He does not say which executive orders he will withdraw. He does not say whether he will repeal social distancing and facemasks. He does not say which restrictions will remain in place. He creates the impression that he would handle things differently, but makes no commitments.

One of the problems with the state Republicans' response to Cooper's actions is that they have felt conflicted. They try to convey the appearance of reasonableness, but in the process they water down their message. They are risk-averse, and want to play both sides of the issue.

One key failure is that they have not sought or obtained solid medical or public health counsel regarding the pandemic. They have been ill at ease with the public health and medical aspects of this situation. Trump had made this mistake also; but recently began to remedy that by adding Dr. Scott Atlas to his coronavirus task force. There are many physicians and public health experts who understand fully what a fraud this entire exercise has been from the outset, and who are capable of communicating well, but the GOP has been gunshy about relying upon them. Forest and the GOP leaders in the General Assembly need to obtain competent medical input similar to what Trump has just done.

In the meantime, Al Pisano is the only gubernatorial candidate who has pledged to deep-six Cooper's executive orders immediately. He has spoken with clarity on this issue, without equivocation.

North Carolina's constitutional conservatives have one additional reason to support Pisano. If he does not get at least 2% of the vote, the Constitution Party risks possibly losing ballot access in the state. Then we would have no true, solidly conservative party in the future fielding candidates in North Carolina centered on fealty to the Constitution and limited government.

But business owners, and parents of schoolkids, and all those sidelined or exasperatingly restrained by Cooper's orders also have ample reason to support Al Pisano because there is no doubt where he stands on reopening.