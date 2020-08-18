DeJoy Demonstrations Way Out of Bounds

I do not profess any particular admiration or warmth toward Louis DeJoy and his wife, Aldona Wos. They are establishment, donor class Republicans.

The job Wos did for Pat McCrory left much to be desired. DeJoy has served on the board of Elon University, an institution affiliated with the United Church of Christ. This is the most liberal of the liberal mainline Protestant denominations that enacted same-sex marriage almost a full decade before most of the others. DeJoy likely would not have gotten the board appointment at Elon (or at Cone Health, for that matter) if he were a solid conservative.

Nonetheless, it is a profoundly sleazy and evil tactic the left has employed to intimidate Republican public officials and conservative public figures by invading the spaces in their personal lives. It is also an implicit threat of violence and a form of terrorism. We have seen this happen numerous times.

But it is a boundary that ought not be crossed.

They even did it to the former police chief in Seattle recently-- and she was a black woman! She was more than likely a Democrat; but as an authority figure within law enforcement, she was deemed a worthy target.

Within the last week, the minions at the local socialist, culturally Marxist Facebook page-- Greater Greensboro Politics-- cheered and urged on the demonstration at DeJoy's Greensboro home. There were probably other groups from within the revolutionary socialist coalition involved also.

Let's put the shoe on the other foot. Imagine if conservatives had done this type of thing to Nancy Vaughan or Kay Hagan or Josh Stein or John Edwards or Kathy Manning. You can imagine all the outcries, and all the wailing and media condemnation. But this would be fairly unlikely to happen in the first place because conservatives tend to feel bound by at least some minimal standard of ethics and behavior. The left does not feel similarly constrained.

I have little doubt that laws were broken during that demonstration this past weekend. But in a jurisdiction like Greensboro, it is very unlikely the law will be enforced.

Meanwhile, there are numerous instances of egregious violence, caught on video, during demonstrations in other states that do not even get reported by the mainstream media. Our entire culture needs to rediscover its sense of outrage when such things happen. The free fall in standards of public behavior needs to be reversed as soon as possible.