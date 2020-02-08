COVID-19's Silver Linings

Item: Schedules for lots of public school systems throughout the state include at least 4-5 weeks of online learning at the beginning. In some places, like Guilford County, it is much longer. And these periods may be extended. Parents are once again forced to scramble.

Item: The North Carolina Association of Educators develops a fairly militant set of demands in connection with reopening the schools, some of which entail funding. The Durham chapter wants health care and economic support for children of undocumented immigrants as a precondition.

Item: The American Federation of Teachers calls for teacher strikes. The National Education Association demands that Congress fund local and state budget shortfalls.

One of the severe impacts of the COVID-19 lockdowns has been on children and parents. Shutting down the schools in many cases necessarily forced parents out of the workforce. Some parents are not well-equipped to direct their kids' education. Some do not enjoy the support of spouses and grandparents. There are probably some homes without adequate technology. Some kids have a better environment at school than at home for various reasons. And computer-based learning has its limits, especially for some kids.

Extracurriculars-- ordinarily very important to many kids-- are also affected.

But regardless of whether the home is poor or affluent, parents must ask if the public education system is faithfully serving their kids. The answer is obvious. The politicized, fraudulent governmental response to COVID-19 extends to the public schools; and kids and parents are being affected severely. The kids are being used as pawns to achieve other political goals. As in other contexts, public school administrators (and the governor himself) could have chosen to reopen and make accommodations for at-risk school employees and students.

Unfortunately, charter schools are subject to Governor Cooper's edicts. Charter school parents, who had previously found a way to beat the traditional public school system, now are among those impacted.

All of these circumstances have created silver linings because parents can vote with their feet.

There has apparently been a record number of inquiries into home schooling within the state. The fact is that the plethora of home school curricula and options makes this a great choice for many families. Some families are getting creative, forming "pods" or micro-schools.

Local private and Christian schools are also fielding lots of inquiries. They are apparently going to experience significant growth.

Even the permanent virtual public school options for home schooling might turn out to be better in some respects than traditional public schools. While the educational content might be lacking, as in many of the public schools, parents can more easily monitor what is going on. That makes the content of what is shared with children more accountable and transparent. Otherwise, parents have major reasons to be concerned what kids will be taught at public school.

And ultimately, to the extent that COVID-19 might persuade some mothers to remain at home and out of the workforce, that is usually best for kids. Their availability to nurture and support and parent and supervise their kids can be priceless.

Recent events have proved once again that the progressive/socialist crowd and the education establishment cannot be entrusted with our kids' and grandkids' education. Kids are obviously their last priority. One key silver lining of this entire COVID-19 charade would be if parents understood this truth, and proceed to make permanent adjustments.

Meanwhile, county commissioners and state legislators and Congress ought not reward the public school establishment by funding education at current levels. If they continue to receive the same monies, and refuse to be available to teach in-person, that would be a horrible injustice.