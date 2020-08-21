A Great Option for Streaming Conservative News: Klowd TV

A couple of years ago, I had written here about the desirability of "cutting the cord" to eliminate cable TV expenses. Modern HDTV-capable rooftop antennas receive upwards of 2-3 dozen channels, including all of the local channels, up to a distance of 60 miles or so in all directions.

Cutting the cord enables conservatives to avoid subsidizing noxious, slanted media like MSNBC, CNN, ESPN and others. It enables us to avoid providing additional subsidies to the insufferable woke professional sports teams and leagues via cable fees.

I became aware of a very helpful, inexpensive streaming option recently.

Many conservatives are familiar with the One America News channel. It is not carried by Spectrum cable. It is available on ATT U-verse and DirecTV, but you ordinarily have to subsidize all the other terrible channels in order to get it.

One America News is much better than the Fox News Channel in my opinion. While Fox News has a good talking head lineup in the evening especially with Tucker Carlson, its actual news programs have gotten worse over the years. Some of its anchors have been leftward leaning, but overall its orientation had been GOP establishment.

And Chris Wallace on Fox is absolutely awful. It was a terrible loss when Tony Snow died years ago.

It turns out that one can receive One America News using a relatively unknown streaming service called Klowd TV. A package costing only $4.99 per month provides a small handful of channels including One America News, Alex Jones' InfoWars, RT and AWE-- a lifestyle channel.

Don't immediately dismiss InfoWars. Alex Jones reported the culpability of the Wuhan lab for COVID-19 long before more conventional news sources.

One America News overall is a pleasure to watch. The news is reported calmly and in a straightforward manner. There is none of the cheesy, manipulative sensationalism found on network news. Its main flaw is that it tends to be pro-Trump even when Trump is taking actions that are not terribly conservative or constitutional.

Nearly all TV news is progressive/socialist in orientation. Coverage of COVID-19 has been horrendous; and the deliberate non-coverage of the riots (when they are not being rationalized) has been arguably negligent. Meanwhile, Fox News disappoints in various ways.

If you are not currently able to watch One America News, check it out.

Another good alternative for news available via antenna on local channels, by the way, is CBN News on TCT at 8:30 PM.

(The main disadvantage of "cutting the cord" is losing Spectrum's News 14 Carolina, which provides the most objective local news. But it is not worth paying for the entire cable package and subsidizing all the other junk just to get News 14 Carolina.)