North Carolina's Partial Hydroxychloroquine Ban

On March 24, 2020, the North Carolina Board of Pharmacy enacted a rule regarding use of certain prescription medications during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the drugs regulated was hydroxychloroquine.
The Board specifically prohibited pharmacists from filling prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine for prevention. At that time, fears were being communicated that the medication was being inappropriately prescribed and hoarded, and that supplies would vanish. I am not aware that the rule has been repealed since then, despite the fact that the pharmaceutical industry has had four months to ramp up production. The Secretary of Health and Human Services, Dr. Mandy Cohen, requested and obtained a similar prohibition from the Medical Board.
What are the implications?
Very elderly patients and patients with certain co-morbidities that place them at a higher risk of death or severe complications due to COVID-19 cannot be prescribed this drug as a preventive unless they are inpatients in a health care facility. Health care workers and others who work with the general public at higher risk also cannot be prescribed this medication as a preventive.
Meanwhile, the federal government has 100 million doses stockpiled.
I participated in a webinar several nights ago during which it was explained that the drug is available over-the-counter in some foreign countries; and has a pretty safe risk profile.
The United States has a poor record compared with most other countries with regard to fatality rates among those infected with COVID-19. In fact, many poor countries have better fatality rates than we do. There might be many reasons for this; but it has been postulated that the easy availability of hydroxychloroquine in these countries might be a factor.
Our state government has used the vulnerability of the elderly and those with co-morbidities to justify lockdowns and business closures and draconian rules the public must follow including facemasks. But doctors are not permitted to prescribe these patients hydroxychloroqine to help prevent the disease.
The FDA has not approved the use of hydroxychloroquine for this purpose. But licensed physicians historically have had the freedom to prescribe legal medications "off-label" even when not approved by the FDA for a specific condition.
There seems to be some reason to believe that this drug is helpful for COVID-19-- both for prevention and for treatment. Several studies have produced promising results. While this has become a point of ideological contention in the United States, many nations overseas have had little hesitation to try it; and those countries seem to be doing better than we are.
When we analyze the avalanche of bad decisions that have been made repeatedly since early March, with little exception, we have to wonder whether there is a motive or a grand design behind all these bad decisions. An effective drug for prevention could have dispelled much of the panic and hysteria and over-reaction associated with the pandemic.
I rarely quote the great socialist, FDR, but one of the most accurate things he ever said is the following:
In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.
There's more than enough practical experience/knowledge out there showing HCQ's efficacy but the b-----ds are just dragging their feet while people die. Everyone should have HCQ in their medicine cabinet. In many parts of the world, anyone can buy the drug over the counter without any prescription. It's all evil, insane and it makes you want to scream. Trump could pick up the phone, call FDA, and in 30 seconds tell the b-----ds to release the federal stockpile of HCQ and stop their bad mouthing campaign against doctors prescribing HCQ. As it stands now, the doctors are scared, believing their license will be revoked if they prescribe the drug. This Deep State obstructionism never stops. And, we're still waiting on sending the coupsters to jail going on four years.
UNC Participates in Study on Antimalarial Drug to Prevent COVID-19
July 13, 2020 By Alyssa LaFaro
A team at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is conducting a randomized clinical trial on the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in preventing novel coronavirus infections in U.S. health care workers. The study is funded by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI), which hosts an established network of 850,000 clinicians and hundreds of health care systems. UNC is one of 18 sites participating.
Hydroxychloroquine is a drug used to treat malaria, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis. Some successful cell studies have showed its effectiveness in treating the SARS coronavirus — a different strain of the current virus causing COVID-19 — a few years ago, according to Ross Boyce, who is leading the study at UNC. A paper released in Cell Research in March provided positive results regarding the drug’s effectiveness for treating the novel coronavirus.
But the drug has become politically charged. While President Trump has promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine and has reportedly taken it to prevent contraction of the virus, studies examining the drug when used to treat SARS-CoV-2 infection have, generally, not shown significant efficacy, and clinicians have become more hesitant to administer it.
The FDA has since revoked the emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat currently infected patients as it may contribute to heart rhythm problems, blood and lymph system disorders, kidney injuries, and liver problems and failure. More high-quality information on the effectiveness of the drug to prevent infection among healthy but at-risk individuals is needed — a body of knowledge Boyce and his team hope to add to.
Hydroxychloroquine works differently from other drugs being tested such as remdesivir, an antiviral that stops the virus from replicating. Boyce, an infectious disease researcher who specializes in malaria, stresses the study is testing the antimalarial’s potential as a preventative measure versus a treatment for COVID-19.
“What we know from the influenza world is that, once a virus has set in and is replicating at high levels, drugs to treat it are not as effective,” he says. “But if you can get the drug early on, or before the virus sets in, maybe it has some effect there — and maybe you’ll need less of it.”
When used to prevent malaria, only one dose of hydroxychloroquine per week is necessary. But for someone who already has the illness, multiple doses need to be taken each day, Boyce points out.
For the study, a dose of hydroxychloroquine similar to what’s given to people with rheumatoid arthritis will be administered to health care workers who could potentially be exposed to COVID-19. This includes not only doctors and nurses but various technicians and maintenance staff who work in emergency rooms, ICUs, or active hospital floors. The study has recently expanded to include EMS personnel, workers in congregate living settings, and dentists.
“We want to protect our workforce,” Boyce says. “If 20 or 30 percent of health staff get infected or sick, then that’s just as bad as losing ventilators or ICU beds. There’s a limited number of patients we can care for at any time, and if a doctor gets sick, that’s less people we can care for.”
Potential participants will sign up via a national registry of healthcare workers, which will serve as the entry point to undergo screening to rule out preexisting health problems such as asthma and heart disease. After the screening process, those who are eligible visit a drive-through site at UNC Hospitals for testing and are administered either a low dose of hydroxychloroquine or a placebo for 30 days. During this time, they will complete online surveys about symptoms and their response to the medication. At the end of 30 days, they will stop taking the drug and undergo another round of lab tests. They will fill out a survey at the 60-day mark to assess their health after taking the drug.
The benefit of testing existing drugs already on the market, according to Boyce, is that most of the side effects are known and it’s relatively easy to increase production. The downside is the potential for misinformation.
“There’s already been pretty widely publicized runs of some of these drugs,” Boyce says. “People are getting them through either official or unofficial sources and are taking them when we don’t know for sure if there’s really any benefit.”
The fast-paced, widespread nature of this study should shed light on hydroxychloroquine’s effectiveness for fighting COVID-19. Boyce and his team will release their data for analysis along the way in order to uncover information about the drug as quickly as possible.
“The ability of the university and support systems to shift gears and respond to this crisis is a pretty amazing thing,” Boyce says. “Everyone wants to be involved — and people are putting themselves out there to do that.”
Ross Boyce is an assistant professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases within the UNC School of Medicine.
Yale epidemiologist says hydroxychloroquine is 'the key to defeating COVID-19'
'Tens of thousands of patients with COVID-19 are dying unnecessarily' without the drug, he argues.
An Ivy League epidemiology professor is claiming that hydroxychloroquine — the drug that has been at the center of a politicized medical debate for the last several months — is "the key to defeating COVID-19," and that medical officials should be widely prescribing it to save the lives of thousands of coronavirus patients.
Harvey Risch, a professor of epidemiology at Yale as well as the director of that school's Molecular Cancer Epidemiology Laboratory, argues in a Newsweek op-ed this week that "the data fully support" the wide use of hydroxychloroquine as an effective treatment of COVID-19.
"When this inexpensive oral medication is given very early in the course of illness, before the virus has had time to multiply beyond control, it has shown to be highly effective," Risch argues in the column.
Hydroxychloroquine has been the subject of a bitter and protracted political argument for the past several months, after President Trump in mid-March said the drug was showing promising effects in treating COVID-19. Media outlets and commentators shortly thereafter began touting numerous stories of the drug's alleged fatal dangers as well as its reported ineffectiveness in treating the disease.
Risch, at Newsweek, argues that multiple studies over the past several months have demonstrated that the drug is a safe and efficacious treatment method for COVID-19.
Among the successful treatment experiments, he writes, are "an additional 400 high-risk patients treated by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, with zero deaths; four studies totaling almost 500 high-risk patients treated in nursing homes and clinics across the U.S., with no deaths; a controlled trial of more than 700 high-risk patients in Brazil, with significantly reduced risk of hospitalization and two deaths among 334 patients treated with hydroxychloroquine; and another study of 398 matched patients in France, also with significantly reduced hospitalization risk."
Risch says the drug is most effective "when given very early in the course of illness, before the virus has had time to multiply beyond control."
Though according to Risch the benefits of the drug are clear, he nevertheless concedes that the subject "has become highly politicized."
"For many, it is viewed as a marker of political identity, on both sides of the political spectrum," he said. "Nobody needs me to remind them that this is not how medicine should proceed."
He also argues that "the drug has not been used properly in many studies," and that delays in administering the drug have reduced its effectiveness.
"In the future," Risch says in the column, "I believe this misbegotten episode regarding hydroxychloroquine will be studied by sociologists of medicine as a classic example of how extra-scientific factors overrode clear-cut medical evidence."
"But for now," he adds, "reality demands a clear, scientific eye on the evidence and where it points.
Fred, every doc has to be prepared to defend the treatment decisions he or she makes-- or doesn't make. But this particular option was taken off the table by dear Dr. Cohen and other bureaucrats. Meanwhile, the corrupt media celebrates "healthcare heroes" in a patronizing fashion while an option to reduce their risk is withheld arbitrarily.
