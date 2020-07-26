North Carolina's Partial Hydroxychloroquine Ban

On March 24, 2020, the North Carolina Board of Pharmacy enacted a rule regarding use of certain prescription medications during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the drugs regulated was hydroxychloroquine.

The Board specifically prohibited pharmacists from filling prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine for prevention. At that time, fears were being communicated that the medication was being inappropriately prescribed and hoarded, and that supplies would vanish. I am not aware that the rule has been repealed since then, despite the fact that the pharmaceutical industry has had four months to ramp up production. The Secretary of Health and Human Services, Dr. Mandy Cohen, requested and obtained a similar prohibition from the Medical Board.

What are the implications?

Very elderly patients and patients with certain co-morbidities that place them at a higher risk of death or severe complications due to COVID-19 cannot be prescribed this drug as a preventive unless they are inpatients in a health care facility. Health care workers and others who work with the general public at higher risk also cannot be prescribed this medication as a preventive.

Meanwhile, the federal government has 100 million doses stockpiled.

I participated in a webinar several nights ago during which it was explained that the drug is available over-the-counter in some foreign countries; and has a pretty safe risk profile.

The United States has a poor record compared with most other countries with regard to fatality rates among those infected with COVID-19. In fact, many poor countries have better fatality rates than we do. There might be many reasons for this; but it has been postulated that the easy availability of hydroxychloroquine in these countries might be a factor.

Our state government has used the vulnerability of the elderly and those with co-morbidities to justify lockdowns and business closures and draconian rules the public must follow including facemasks. But doctors are not permitted to prescribe these patients hydroxychloroqine to help prevent the disease.

The FDA has not approved the use of hydroxychloroquine for this purpose. But licensed physicians historically have had the freedom to prescribe legal medications "off-label" even when not approved by the FDA for a specific condition.

There seems to be some reason to believe that this drug is helpful for COVID-19-- both for prevention and for treatment. Several studies have produced promising results. While this has become a point of ideological contention in the United States, many nations overseas have had little hesitation to try it; and those countries seem to be doing better than we are.

When we analyze the avalanche of bad decisions that have been made repeatedly since early March, with little exception, we have to wonder whether there is a motive or a grand design behind all these bad decisions. An effective drug for prevention could have dispelled much of the panic and hysteria and over-reaction associated with the pandemic.

I rarely quote the great socialist, FDR, but one of the most accurate things he ever said is the following:

In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.