Nailing It, Times Two

A couple of great articles that discuss the governmental reaction to COVID-19 and to the George Floyd riots; and also the profile and significance of the prototypical monument destroyer/ remover:
By now, the collapse of government legitimacy is complete. For three months, public officials abdicated their responsibility to balance the costs and benefits of any given policy. They put the future of hundreds of millions of Americans in the hands of a narrow set of experts who lack all awareness of the workings of economic and social systems, and whose “science” was built on the ever-shifting sand of speculative models and on extreme risk aversion regarding only one kind of risk.
The public officials who ceded their authority to the so-called experts were deaf to the pleas of law-abiding business owners who saw their life’s efforts snuffed out. They engineered the destruction of trillions of dollars of wealth, through thoroughly arbitrary decision making. And then they stood by as billions more dollars of work burned down. Public order and safety, equal treatment under the law, stability of expectations—all the prerequisites for robust investment have been decimated. The failure to quell the riots means that more are inevitable. Any future business faces possible destruction by another lockdown or by looting—which it will be is anyone’s guess.
The coronavirus lockdowns demonstrated our leaders’ ignorance of economic interdependence. After the riots, that ignorance has been shown to run far deeper. It is an ignorance about government’s most fundamental obligation: to safeguard life, liberty, and property. It is an ignorance about human nature and human striving.
Property and capital are not soulless abstractions, easily replaced by an insurance payout, as the rioters and their apologists maintain. (The Massachusetts Attorney General noted that burning is “how forests grow.”) Capital is accumulated effort and innovation, the sum of human achievement and imagination. Its creation is the aim of civilization. But civilization is everywhere and at all times vulnerable to the darkest human impulses. Government exists to rein in those impulses so that individual initiative can flourish. America’s Founders, schooled in a profound philosophical and literary tradition dating back to classical antiquity, understood the fragility of civil peace and the danger of the lustful, vengeful mob.
Our present leaders, the products of a politicized and failing education system, seem to know nothing of those truths. Pulling the country back from the abyss will require a recalling of our civilizational inheritance.
Cliff Page, Abbeville Institute Blog:
Today we hear moaning liberals, whose culture is wrapped up in the 14th Amendment rights of the individual, focused on “freedom” deny the more important protected right of “property”, which imbues within itself responsibility and civilization. They claim that life is more important than any or all monuments, or art. I disagree. Those Americans today who attempt to tear down monuments and statuary in this nation are just as vile and filled with venom, terrorism, and hate as the Taliban that tore down the Bahamian Buddhas in Afghanistan, or ISIS that destroyed the works of Ashurbanipal in Iraq. Those who we reviled yesterday have now become paradigms of cultural destruction to these embarrassments to humanity. These Vandals have branded all Americans to the world with marks of shame. They have lowered the stature of Americans, in the eyes of all civilization. Monuments of great beauty and history are being destroyed now across America and in Europe as this contagion grows. Western Civilization is on the edge of collapse into anarchy and entropy. And we have ignited this inferno.
Men may be born equal before the law, and maybe God. But men are not born with equal genius or talent, creativity, or ability. There are classes of men and the majority are not the same as the few. It is the very few that have God-given gifts of ability to do what lesser mortals cannot comprehend or imagine. It is these very few that create immortal works of art, music, prose, and poetry, invention, and great feats of imagination, science and engineering to pull the masses up to a higher level.
When the masses caught in the mire attempt to pull down and destroy the creative genius of these rare masters, in ignorance and stupidity, to cut down the lives of this rabble would not affect life on earth one iota, nor would any of these scoundrels be missed for long. Artistic masterpieces of all kinds is great and cherished because it achieves what man strives for – immortality, the ability to transcend time through beauty. When fools attack those creative symbols of immortality, deeper knowledge, and sublime understanding, they only send a message of their own desperate impotence, and incompetence, and prove their lineage to the primordial world of the jungle. Their vision is in the past of sweltering fetid swamps and bogs where man first climbed onto land, clawing his way through the stinking ooze. Such men are the flotsam of despair and the rubble of disgust. Their lives are mere grains of sand beneath Mt. Olympus – countless and indistinguishable. Their significance is bleached by the tides of time lapping at the shore of their value to mankind. They are just a reminder of history’s Dark Ages. They stand frustrated in their inability to create and in their helplessness they only know how to destroy. Their only hope is that someone will cheer on their collective childish cries and screams and honor them with some kind of participation trophy at the end of their raging fifteen minutes of infamy. Today, Humanity, Western Civilization on the one hand and Anarchy and Hate on the other are in the balance.
I received my hard copy of Imprimis and saw Heather McDonald was this months essayist. Stopped right there and read it. OMG can she turn a phrase. One of America's
great writers. Her "War on Cops" is a masterpiece.
Posted by: Fred Gregory | 07/22/2020 at 01:03 AM
Fred, she is outstanding and clear thinking. She has made enormous contributions to the cause of defending police in the face of libelous accusations, and promoting the value of their work using facts and logic and rationality. Unfortunately, these approaches do not matter in the contemporary USA when the contemporary left and their friends in the media-- and major corporations-- promote revolution.
Posted by: Triad Conservative | 07/22/2020 at 06:47 AM