Mike Adams' Death Was Caused by UNC-Wilmington Administration/ Faculty, and the UNC Board of Governors Engages in Bean-Counting

It took several days, but the news was announced today. The late UNC-Wilmington Professor Mike Adams, a well-known conservative commentator, was determined to have taken his own life. The county sheriff's office said he shot himself. He had taught criminology and sociology.

During the period prior to his death, Adams had been the object of an inquisition at the university where he had taught for many years. He had engaged in free speech on his personal time; and the Nazi's at UNC-W decided that he had violated their speech codes. They therefore endeavored to push him out. He was forced to resign with a severance payment. Faculty members at other institutions from within his own discipline also participated in the blitzkrieg.

The vicious, violent left could barely contain their glee with news of his passing.

Let's be completely straightforward. The faculty and administration at UNC-Wilmington bear partial responsibility for his death. They drove him to despair. He committed suicide shortly thereafter.

Suicide is a manifestation of overwhelming depression. Depression is often caused by some kind of loss. Adams had taken away from him his own profession and vocation and calling in an abusive, unjust manner. It was likely a key part of his identity and his feelings of self-worth.

But he had also staked a nationwide reputation as a outspoken conservative who survives the progressive/socialist mob within academia. The mob won, at least temporarily, although I suspect they will face eternal defeat.

In a matter that is not entirely unrelated, the UNC Board of Governors recently selected a new president of the entire university system. His name is Peter Hans, who used to head the state's community college system.

Hans has been given his official charge. His performance-based pay will be based on three main factors:

Increase in on-time graduations;

Reduced educational expenses; and

Reduced average student loan debt.

That's it. They engage in bean-counting.

But let's recall recent history to understand the bigger picture.

University students and faculty engage in criminal acts removing and vandalizing monuments, or otherwise cheer on others performing these acts.

University students and faculty trained in the progressive/socialist worldview on campus engage in violent protests and rioting.

Those with a conservative worldview are shot down, and are boxed out of faculty positions.

University (i.e., taxpayer) resources and platforms are used to advocate for socialist and cultural Marxist outcomes.

And the UNC Board of Governors-- appointed by the REPUBLICAN General Assembly-- does NOTHING about it. Meanwhile, the culture at one university within the system drives one conservative faculty member to despair, and indirectly kills him.

If there was any semblance of justice, the Board of Governors would identify all those at UNC-W who participated in pushing Adams out, or who advocated for that outcome. And they would push THEM out.



