Mask Politics

I think N-95 masks can be helpful if used properly, but are not 100 percent effective in protecting the wearer against viruses. Many people can use masks without adverse effect-- and many do in the course of their work. Cloth masks, in all likelihood, are not terribly helpful from the standpoint of protecting the wearer from catching viruses.

People who are medically vulnerable-- the elderly, those with certain comorbidities (and especially those with more than one), and those with weakened immune systems-- should avoid exposures. An N-95 mask might be helpful, but it is better for these folks to avoid exposures in the first place.

It is contrary to the principles of a free republic to require people to wear masks. It is inconsistent with personal liberty. Those governors and mayors who require young, healthy people to use them-- like Cooper and Vaughan, respectively-- are behaving like Nazi's. The corporate retail establishments are behaving likewise. Requiring them is yet another indicator of our rapid descent toward authoritarianism and totalitarianism. It is intellectual and emotional thuggery and blackmail on the part of the left.

It is doubtful that governmental leaders have the constitutional and legal authority to require this of everyone, in part because it is not based on rationality. They certainly don't have the moral or ethical authority to require it.

This is an effort to beat people into submission and to rob them of their humanity and their personality. It is all about governmental and corporate control. And it is about sustaining this entire false narrative until the election.

Requiring that people wear a mask hinders communication and relationship because facial expression is a window to a person's thoughts and emotions-- and their spirit.

The fact that many GOP U.S. Senators-- including Thom Tillis here in North Carolina-- have pushed the widespread usage of masks, or urged they be required-- is yet another indication of the ethical corruption and conflicted worldview espoused by many Republican elected officials.

It was previously illegal to wear a mask in public in North Carolina. Let's remember it was the General Assembly Republicans who impulsively changed that in response to COVID-19, and who thereby gave Cooper and Cohen and Nancy Vaughan the authority to require it of us.

