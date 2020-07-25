Walker, Foxx, Murphy Vote for "Cancel Culture" Measure

The US House of Representatives passed a measure this week-- HR 7573-- to eliminate certain statues from the U.S. Capitol building. These statues are of historical figures who are now regarded by the cultural Marxists as politically incorrect.

The roll call vote is found here.

Among the numerous Republicans who voted in favor were Rep. Mark Walker, Virginia Foxx and Dr. Greg Murphy.

For those who suggest that it might be necessary for a Christian pastor to vote in this manner, please note that Jody Hice of Georgia, another Baptist minister, voted against.

"Cancel Culture" insists that those with whom one disagrees must be targeted for extinction; and historical figures must be removed and repudiated-- regardless of their significance, and regardless of the heroic content of their character or their contributions. Cancel culture, like communism itself, insists that history must be erased and revised in order to further the revolution that is being pursued.

While the Confederates might have been wrong about slavery, they were right about many things. And as our friends at the Abbeville Institute point out, the Civil War was about much more than slavery. Lincoln himself was a scoundrel, as demonstrated in two important books by Thomas DiLorenzo.

This bill was extremely impulsive. The vote supporting it was on the wave of the George Floyd riots, and all the emotion and pressure surrounding recent events. It was a huge cultural capitulation, and mass cowardice on the part of the many Republicans who supported it.

Many years ago, the country decided to honor certain Confederate figures because of their principled heroism. It was part of the great national reconciliation in the wake of the Civil War. And more than likely, the North understood at its core that its own cause was not entirely just, even though this would never be openly admitted.

It should be noted that Virginia Foxx has a conservative, constitutional opponent this year-- Jeff Gregory who is running for Congress as the Constitution Party candidate.

And to the extent that Walker and Murphy might be preparing to run for higher office one day, readers ought to take note.