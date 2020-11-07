Greensboro's Seven Homicides in a Week: Now What?

The city of Greensboro's outstanding new police chief, Brian James, issued a call this week for an end to the violence resulting in so many black lives being taken locally. We had seven killings over the last week. He ironically made this call several weeks after his officers had been handing out water bottles to those protesting against police-- whereupon riots, rampant vandalism, looting and arson spread across the city like a cancer, unopposed.

Indeed, all the lawlessness nationwide occurred in response to one black life being taken by police in Minneapolis. Since then, many black lives have been taken by other African-Americans, including children in several large cities. In Greensboro, we are located more than 1,100 miles from Minnesota; and the number of black lives taken here by violent crime far exceeds the single life taken during that incident.

WFMY reported last fall that Greensboro is one of the deadliest cities in the country because of its violent crime. Last year, we had a record year for homicides.

There are two mutually exclusive messages being disseminated by the local black community and the local media/left complex, including city government.

Back in September, family members of those killed made an emotional plea before the city council to do something about the terrible crime we have here. Some are very upset by all the crime.

Various statements were made blaming a lack of jobs and housing and the like-- back when the economy was roaring.

But the prevailing message coming from the black community and the media/left complex is that the police are the problem. They therefore must be undermined and hamstrung, according to that point of view. The radical leftist city government we have in Greensboro shares that view; and has gleefully acquiesced.

After the riots, downtown businesses were boarded up with plywood. Some locals began to cover these boarded-up businesses with graffiti and "street art"-- a testimony to a declining city. Now some enlightened locals are seeking to preserve those "murals".

Nancy Vaughan is a profoundly foolish woman who has spent several years, together with the city council, blocking legitimate efforts at law enforcement. A reporter at Triad City Beat several years ago fed a story to the New York Times that resulted in proactive policing being abandoned.

Meanwhile, the city tries to figure out what to do about crime; and stands idly by while many young black lives are taken. They go through the motions of trying to find a solution.

They even enacted a questionable program that represents a massive political conflict of interest, shoveling monies toward a non-profit headed by Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson. That is our corrupt local machine politics at work.

Meanwhile, prudent citizens are weighing the best way to leave the city as it wallows in self-destructive dysfunction. They cannot help but note that widespread lawlessness was tolerated because one black life was taken 1,100 miles away; but nothing effective is being permitted here in response to the many young black lives killed within our own city. It is a charade... a fraud. We are now reaping the consequences of the political path that has been chosen.

And that does not even begin to consider the huge number of black lives taken at the Randleman Rd. abortion clinic that the city has been so eagerly protecting. Our local government is evil.