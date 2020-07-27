Goldie Wells' Push for Greensboro Taxpayers to Get Stung for Reparations for Slavery

It was almost inevitable.

Consider the political character of the city of Greensboro, or the lack thereof. Consider recent events. Consider Asheville's recent actions.

The Rhino Times reported late last week that council member Goldie Wells has requested that reparations be discussed. Of course, this means she is pushing for taxpayers to transfer wealth to local African-Americans.

The article does not indicate whether she would restrict benefits to true American blacks whose families had been here for centuries; or if recent dark-skinned arrivals from the Caribbean and Latin America and Africa also would receive benefits.

Reparations can be done in various ways, at least theoretically. Asheville chose to enhance the charity programs offered there.

It must be noted, however, we have been transferring wealth and income to African-Americans for at least 75 years. The current cumulative value of these direct and indirect transfers, I suspect, amounts to trillions of dollars.

Think about the following examples:

Aid to Families with Dependent Children (AFDC), and later, TANF Food Stamps and its current equivalent Housing assistance and subsidies of various types Heating and home energy assistance Cell phones Mass transit EEOC settlements The progressive income tax Medicaid WIC Other public health programs College scholarships designated for minorities, public and private Affirmative Action and diversity programs Public funding of HBCU's, and public education in general Head of Household tax refunds

This is only a partial listing. There are likely other examples. And it should be noted that future taxpayers will be paying for current programs because of deficit spending and interest payments on our national debt, which will ultimately become unsustainable.

The city of Greensboro has its own versions of income and wealth transfers to minorities, including its notorious recent program to give away down payment money for the purchase of homes. There are others.

It does not matter that such a proposal for reparations is profoundly unjust. Many Greensboro residents of various races come from families that arrived in the United States long after slavery was abolished. And many did not benefit from slavery.

And when Goldie Wells makes a grab for monies from other racial groups, it is not occurring in a vacuum. We have already paid loads of reparations; and we are continuing to do so. The fact that these have not been labeled as such does not diminish that reality even one iota.

Chances are that Goldie will successfully grab our money, as she has in the past. This is yet another reason for many to leave Greensboro. The riots and the city's non-response already pushed a lot of people in that direction. But now she is providing a clincher.