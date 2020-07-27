Goldie Wells' Push for Greensboro Taxpayers to Get Stung for Reparations for Slavery

It was almost inevitable.
Consider the political character of the city of Greensboro, or the lack thereof. Consider recent events. Consider Asheville's recent actions.
The Rhino Times reported late last week that council member Goldie Wells has requested that reparations be discussed. Of course, this means she is pushing for taxpayers to transfer wealth to local African-Americans.
The article does not indicate whether she would restrict benefits to true American blacks whose families had been here for centuries; or if recent dark-skinned arrivals from the Caribbean and Latin America and Africa also would receive benefits.
Reparations can be done in various ways, at least theoretically. Asheville chose to enhance the charity programs offered there.
It must be noted, however, we have been transferring wealth and income to African-Americans for at least 75 years. The current cumulative value of these direct and indirect transfers, I suspect, amounts to trillions of dollars.
Think about the following examples:
- Aid to Families with Dependent Children (AFDC), and later, TANF
- Food Stamps and its current equivalent
- Housing assistance and subsidies of various types
- Heating and home energy assistance
- Cell phones
- Mass transit
- EEOC settlements
- The progressive income tax
- Medicaid
- WIC
- Other public health programs
- College scholarships designated for minorities, public and private
- Affirmative Action and diversity programs
- Public funding of HBCU's, and public education in general
- Head of Household tax refunds
This is only a partial listing. There are likely other examples. And it should be noted that future taxpayers will be paying for current programs because of deficit spending and interest payments on our national debt, which will ultimately become unsustainable.
The city of Greensboro has its own versions of income and wealth transfers to minorities, including its notorious recent program to give away down payment money for the purchase of homes. There are others.
It does not matter that such a proposal for reparations is profoundly unjust. Many Greensboro residents of various races come from families that arrived in the United States long after slavery was abolished. And many did not benefit from slavery.
And when Goldie Wells makes a grab for monies from other racial groups, it is not occurring in a vacuum. We have already paid loads of reparations; and we are continuing to do so. The fact that these have not been labeled as such does not diminish that reality even one iota.
Chances are that Goldie will successfully grab our money, as she has in the past. This is yet another reason for many to leave Greensboro. The riots and the city's non-response already pushed a lot of people in that direction. But now she is providing a clincher.
NLPC
‘Slavery Reparations: Revival of a Bad Idea’
June 2, 2020
How did this country get to the stage of widespread rioting, looting and lawlessness in the name of racial justice? It results from the steady diet of fake history dished out at colleges and universities, along with political ideologies that debase the individual in favor of racial group identity. It’s a toxic brew.
National Legal and Policy Center is releasing a new, 65-page monograph by Carl Horowitz titled “Slavery Reparations: Revival of a Bad Idea.” Click on the link below to download.
https://nlpc.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Reparations-FINAL.pdf
This monograph is our response to the mob, in hopes that at least some people of good will somewhere will allow reason and civil discourse to prevail.
Last summer, the New York Times kicked its program for reparations into high gear. This “1619 Project,” as it is known, rests on the premise that American history, right up to the present, is one long act of white exploitation and oppression of blacks.
The accusation already had gained a new lease on life with an overpraised cover story in the June 2014 issue of The Atlantic magazine. Whites, in this view, enjoy unearned economic privileges and thus have an obligation to make amends by handing over their wealth to their proper owners. In other words, whites are born guilty. No individual can escape the judgment of history. This sophistry represents the affirmative action idea taken to its conclusion.
In their blind enthusiasm, supporters of reparations ignore the many aspects of slavery, and the global slave trade, that undercut their claims. They will not admit that less than four percent of all African slaves transported by slave traders were brought to Mainland North America. Nor will they admit that many, if not most slaves in the American colonies during the 17th century were whites. They cannot handle the fact that many American blacks themselves were slave owners or that various Indian tribes also owned black slaves. They gloss over the reality that virtually all black slaves brought to America already were owned by blacks in Africa. Nor can they be bothered with the fact that slavery prevails in many African countries today.
Slavery reparations, if instituted, would be economically predatory, historically blind, politically divisive, legally unconstitutional and morally repellent. Far from bringing our nation together, it would divide us as never before. We meet these demands at our own peril.
Supporters of reparations claim that a program of forced payments – current estimates run well into the trillions of dollars – would “heal” America’s wounds. Such rhetoric may sound fair and soothing, but underneath it is a shakedown. Reparations would create wounds.
But the cost will not only be monetary. The real damage will be to the truth.
Posted by: Fred Gregory | 07/28/2020 at 08:23 AM
That is not the only part, Fred. Reparations would merely reinforce the approaches already being taken that do not work. The enormous amounts of income and wealth transfers that have taken place over the last 75 years did not work, and arguably made things much worse for African-Americans. The dissolution of the nuclear family unit that is so widespread in the black community has been devastating for black children and teens and has been enormously destructive. That has its roots, to a large extent, in the income and wealth transfers that have taken place thus far.
Posted by: Triad Conservative | 07/28/2020 at 01:00 PM