Cooper's Refusal to Move from Phase 2: Impeachment and the Raleigh GOP

The news today is that Governor Cooper is predictably and obdurately refusing to budge from Phase 2 and remove the remaining lockdowns and restrictions. Presumably, we are to believe that the recent moderate rise in cases and hospitalizations justifies his decision.

From the outset, I have argued here that North Carolina was not at great risk of having massive impacts from this epidemic-- particularly if it were handled correctly. We later learned that many already likely have immunity to the virus, even before it arrived here.

But the state employed precisely the wrong approach-- lockdowns, business shutdowns, keeping people under house arrest, shutting down churches, required social distancing and use of facemasks. This is a huge, unproven experiment.

And it is in marked contradistinction to the traditional, proven public health measures employed to fight epidemics-- isolation and quarantine of cases and contacts; contact tracing; certain hygienic measures; and taking extra steps to protect the most vulnerable. Local and state health departments are classically supposed to engage in these activities intensively.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, we knew precisely from the outset who was most at risk. These are the folks who should have been the object of public health measures and warnings; and special accommodations should have been made for them. But instead, they were treated nearly the same as the general population.

Moreover, nursing homes have been handled ineptly from the outset. To this date, residents of nursing homes and residential care home comprise 55% percent of the fatalities in North Carolina.

I made some back-of-the-envelope calculations to determine the risk of dying from COVID-19 to date in North Carolina.

We have thus far had 716 deaths statewide among the population that does not reside in nursing homes or residential care homes. That means the risk of death to date in this general population is 0.0068% percent in North Carolina. That is an infinitesimally small number given the fact that the epidemic has been with us for four months.

The risk of death for residents of nursing homes and residential care homes in North Carolina to date is roughly 2.3%.

Of course, there are going to be more fatalities before this epidemic is concluded.

The vast majority of state residents are unaware of this extremely low level of risk in the general population residing in places other than nursing homes. There has been an abject failure on the part of Governor Cooper and the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Dr. Mandy Cohen, to speak truthfully with the public about risk.

But risk communication is extremely important. Large numbers of people rightfully distrust these two public officials, with good reason.

When we look at the recent rise in cases and hospitalizations, we must consider the following.

First, it has been reported elsewhere that there is an over-counting and over-reporting of cases and hospitalizations because of several different factors. The public can no longer trust the reported numbers of cases and hospitalizations; and can have little confidence in the official dogma.

Second, one particular curve on the state COVID-19 website-- the pattern of deaths over time-- conclusively demonstrates we have had a major declining trend in deaths in North Carolina due to the virus. (Click "DEATHS by date of death").

Third, we must remember that hospitals are capable of creating additional ICU beds as needed; and we now have plenty of ventilators. Shortages of ICU beds and ventilators are not valid reasons to restrict people.

The approach taken by Cooper and Cohen had the effect of delaying the spread of the epidemic. It dragged things out. But were we truly going to agree to restrict the population until a vaccine arrives?

After all, if a vaccine arrives quickly, at "warp speed", it will likely be viewed as a "rush job"; and people will justifiably be concerned about safety and efficacy.

But if it takes a much longer period of time to assure that any vaccine is safe and effective, we would theoretically need Cooper-like restrictions for a long, long time. That was never a viable plan. That was never sustainable-- economically, culturally or socially. Those who choose that approach conveniently ignore the obvious impacts: riots and social unrest; suicides; overdoses; medical complications and deaths due to delayed care; poverty and mass unemployment, and all their adverse effects; and lost businesses.

The approach by Cooper and Cohen has prolonged the impacts from the partial shutdowns. It has led many individuals, businesses and institutions to make bad decisions; and also stoked unnecessary fear. And it has assured that we are nowhere close to herd immunity in North Carolina. We would have been far better off to act in a manner similar to Sweden.

Cooper and Cohen have broken the law. They have flagrantly and brazenly violated the federal and state constitutions, respectively, in at least several ways. They have hurt people unnecessarily.

Last week, Reopen NC and the Constitution Party of North Carolina requested that North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore initiate impeachment proceedings against Governor Cooper. (Cohen should be impeached also.)

A group from Reopen NC went to the state legislative building and met briefly with Tim Moore, apparently in a hallway. The interaction was caught on video. Moore refused to consider their request.

The GOP-controlled General Assembly had passed a number of reopen bills; but was unable to override Cooper's vetoes. That was not enough.

It is their duty and their job to assure that Cooper is obeying the law; upholding the constitution; and honoring his oath of office.

In our system of checks and balances, they are given the duty to impeach in moments such as these. Even if they cannot remove him from office, impeachment is a form of censure. We need to have every House member go on record as to whether they think it is acceptable for Cooper to break the law and subvert the constitution.

They might not want to do this because of fear and cowardice; because of concerns over their own re-election; because they want to evade responsibility; or perhaps because they support what Cooper is doing.

That's fine. Go on record with a vote.

The delayed reaction by the General Assembly over the last several months has been painful to watch. It is clear they did not want this fight with the governor. The same holds true for Dan Forest.

Al Pisano, the Constitution Party's gubernatorial candidate, has referred to Forest as "Silent Dan"-- and the reasons are obvious.

John Hood recently had a piece in which he argued that leaders must act with prudence, and not impulsively. He didn't say, but I wondered whether he was talking about impeachment. He said in his final sentence that you must act a certain way if you want to win.

Republican elected officials tend to be weak-minded and risk-averse. Their caucus in the NC House is center-left. They tend to believe that there are few battles worth fighting.

Here is the problem. If you want to win, you have to differentiate yourself from your opponent. You cannot dispirit and betray your base. You cannot reflexively surrender on things of importance. You need to give your voters a reason to support you. But at this point, conservative voters cannot even begin to have confidence in the House Republicans in Raleigh. They cannot even begin to believe that the GOP offers a sharp contrast with the socialists on the matters of greatest concern.

I discussed above the failures regarding risk communication on the part of Cooper and Cohen. But that failure extends to the General Assembly Republicans also.

If they spoke truthfully to the public about risk, it would imply certain responsibilities on their part. But they don't want that.