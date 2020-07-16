Cone Health's Sharp Leftward Turn

The Daily Haymaker and First in Freedom had posts within the last several days about the Vidant Health System. The hospital chain had sent a flyer to its employees with "16 Bridge Building Tips" for white people in order to achieve "racial equity".

Vidant has multiple hospital facilities, mostly in the vast geographic territory of eastern North Carolina. It enjoys monopoly status in large swaths of that region.

The folks at First in Freedom and the Haymaker are unaware, however, that we have a health system in the Triad that makes Vidant seem downright quaint.

I had posted here a couple of months ago about Cone Health's crusade to push local governments to lock down and throw people out of work because of COVID-19.

We had known about the health system's history of left wing political and cultural activism. It had publicly supported Obamacare and Medicaid expansion in the past. It had sponsored the local Pride Festival last year at which a transgender story hour for children was to be featured.

But that does not even scratch the surface, as it turns out. Over the last 4-6 weeks, things have gotten more out of hand. Let me count the ways:

An e-mail is sent expressing explicit affirmation of all things LGBTQ -- a position that is dismissive of the concerns of orthodox Christians;

And then, the BLM/ Antifa riots and protests become a major trigger:

A statement is released expressing solidarity with the protesters' cause;

Hospital staff are sent outside to take a knee for BLM during a photo-op;

All doctors on the medical staff are sent a message informing them they are now required to complete two educational activities on the topic of "health equity";

No fewer than five Cone Health officials advocate to remove a Confederate monument in Alamance County, thus acting in a dismissive fashion toward customers whose families had been in this region for hundreds of years, and who value their history and their heritage; and

An e-mail is sent to doctors advising them that, if they post on social media any item that management considers discriminatory, they will be subject to disciplinary action.

"Health Equity" has become a major buzzword among many of the major institutions and agencies dealing with health care. It is an effort to force a mindset amenable to socialized medicine and identity politics. It is a form of political and cultural indoctrination.

I had recently explained here that Cone Health enjoys regional monopoly status for emergency medical services. However, the North Carolina State Constitution, Article I, Section 34 explicitly states that monopolies are illegal:

Perpetuities and monopolies are contrary to the genius of a free state and shall not be allowed.

Therefore, Cone Health appears to be an illegal organization in the state of North Carolina.

The actions of Cone Health's executive team formulating these plans represent progressive/ socialist/ cultural Marxist claptrap. Their moves are formulaic, stereotypical and ultimately Godless. But they would not feel emboldened to take all of these steps if they did not feel assured that the organization's Board of Trustees supports them. Check out the current composition of the board to see who is responsible for all of this mess.

Some might argue that they have utterly taken leave of their senses.

It is really a shame. Hospitals-- and hospital systems-- used to be relatively apolitical. The only politics was internal. But now, they join the Red Army.

Addendum 07/17: The Daily Haymaker reports that Vidant has "gotten all woke". Cone is "woke" also.