07/19/2020

Check Out a Couple of Great Journal Articles Regarding COVID-19

Keep in mind that these articles were likely written at least 1-2 months ago, and portions within will reflect that time frame. But both are excellent, heavily referenced discussions regarding COVID-19 and the response we have seen.

One is written by Dr. Jane Orient, the executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.

The other is written by Dr. Jeffery Dobken, who serves on a medical school faculty in New York in the field of public health. He is also a bioethics expert.

Click the links provided above.

